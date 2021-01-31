Paige Doesn't Think Goldberg Should Fight Drew McIntyre for WWE Title at Rumble

GENE BLYTHE/Associated Press

Count Paige among the, well, countless number of WWE fans who are not pleased with Goldberg getting a WWE Championship shot against Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

“Honestly, like I’m a fan of Goldberg, right,” Paige said on WWE Backstage. “I just don’t feel like he should be in this kinda thing. I think Drew has been having this massive buildup over the last year. He’s been completely carrying as the babyface of the company. I think he’s been doing so freaking well.

“Then you’ve got people who have been there for a long time who want to have that opportunity and unfortunately, they’re not getting it. I just don’t feel like it’s needed and I don’t think he should be the one to, at least, win it.”

Since returning to WWE after a 12-year hiatus in 2016, Goldberg has won the Universal Championship twice while wrestling all of eight matches. He defeated The Fiend for the universal title at last year's Super Showdown event before losing it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania.

Most of Goldberg's matches since his return have drawn overwhelmingly negative reviews, owing to a lack of workrate, his going over top current stars, or a combination of the two. WWE fans have never been particularly fond of Goldberg in general; he was a star in WCW and then bolted on bad terms after a one-year run with WWE in 2003-2004.

WWE seems to value the nostalgia pop of Goldberg over having him actually put over any of the current talent, and Goldberg seems to lack understanding as to why he's not a fan favorite.

"They can complain all they want. I was brought in for a reason," Goldberg told Ryan Satin of Fox Sports. "I'm a relief pitcher. I'd like to think that I'm the top echelon relief pitcher and if they didn't think there was value in bringing in that relief pitcher to close out the game, then they wouldn't call me.

"I don't make the decisions, I just follow orders and I go out and do my job. And I try to do my job to the best of my ability. And though it may be far removed from when I was at my prime, I can still kick 98.9% of their asses. And if they don't think that, then that's why I'm back. If they don't think that, then walk up to me and ask me. Ask me, 'Do you think I'm ready?' Well, I'll show you and I'll find out if you're ready. And Drew McIntyre is the first one of that next generation."

Paige largely speaks for the fandom at large in hoping that McIntyre gets the win over Goldberg. We'll see Sunday night if Vince McMahon agrees.