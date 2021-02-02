The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2021 Draft

The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2021 DraftFebruary 2, 2021
The 2021 NFL draft is still a few months away. With the Senior Bowl now in the rearview, however, the predraft process is officially underway.
In the coming weeks, general managers, coaches and other front-office personnel will zero in on their preferred targets early in the draft. These targets will undoubtedly change as free agency unfolds and once this year's modified NFL Scouting Combine begins.
And of course, things will change dramatically once players start coming off the board in the spring.
For now, though, there's likely one player each team has—or, perhaps more accurately, should have—its eye on. Here, we'll examine who those prospects should be based on factors like potential, team needs and draft position.
Which prospect should your favorite team be targeting? Let's take a look.
Arizona Cardinals: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
Current top pick: No. 16
The Arizona Cardinals were solid against the pass in 2020, ranking 10th in yards allowed, but they could lose starting corner Patrick Peterson in free agency. Therefore, it would make sense for Arizona to examine cornerbacks in this draft class.
South Carolina's Jaycee Horn is a perfect target in the middle of Round 1. He has the length and size to match up against NFL No. 1 receivers, as he is listed at 6'1" and 200 pounds. He's also a physical defender who can aid in run support.
Of course, size and physicality aren't Horn's only alluring traits. He also has good ball skills, as evidenced by his six passes defended and two interceptions in seven games in 2020.
Atlanta Falcons: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Current top pick: No. 4
New Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is inheriting plenty of offensive firepower. However, he'll have work to do to rebuild the league's 32nd-ranked passing defense. One good early step would be to pull the trigger on drafting Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.
While the predraft process may push another prospect to the top of the defensive back class, Farley appears to be the best option right now.
"He's got the size [6'2", 207 lbs] and speed part of the position down pat and was pretty darn good at the coverage part when we last saw him in 2019. He allowed a passer rating of only 26.8 that season," Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus wrote last month.
Pairing Farley with 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell would give Atlanta a promising young cornerback duo to build around for the next several years.
Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
Current top pick: No. 27
Several wide receivers are likely to go in Round 1, and the Baltimore Ravens should be eager to dip their hands into that position pool. They selected Marquise Brown in the first round of the 2019 draft, but he hasn't developed into a true No. 1 receiver. And what's more, the Ravens don't have one.
This is a problem they need to remedy if Lamar Jackson is going to take the next step as a high-end passer. Adding Minnesota's Rashod Bateman would give Jackson the No. 1 target he has lacked thus far.
Listed at 6'2" and 210 pounds, Bateman has the archetypal size of an NFL perimeter receiver. He also has the proven production of a legitimate No. 1 wideout.
While Bateman only appeared in five games this past season, he racked up 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 60 receptions in 2019.
Buffalo Bills: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 30
In 2020, Josh Allen proved that the Buffalo Bills have their franchise quarterback. What the team lacks is an elite running back to complement him. The Bills could remedy this by taking Alabama's Najee Harris at the bottom of Round 1.
Harris is a terrific dual-threat back who amassed 1,466 rushing yards and 425 receiving yards in 2020. However, he's not just another stat-racker benefiting from Alabama's pro-level offensive line. He's a hungry competitor looking to win every time he gets an opportunity.
"The fact that he's even here in pads tells you everything you need to know about Harris," ESPN's Todd McShay said of Harris at the Senior Bowl on the First Draft podcast.
After Harris had such a prolific season for the Crimson Tide, who won a national title, there was little for him to prove at the Senior Bowl. But there will be plenty for him to prove at the pro level, and the Bills can bank on him being up to the challenge.
Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Current top pick: No. 8
According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers were among the teams that inquired about trading with the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford ultimately headed to the Los Angeles Rams, but this doesn't mean that the Panthers are sold on Teddy Bridgewater.
While Bridgewater is under contract for two more seasons, it would be a shock to learn that Carolina isn't at least considering a signal-caller with the No. 8 pick.
While Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the clear-cut top QB in this draft—and there's zero chance that he'll fall to Carolina—the Panthers may still be able to land an elite signal-caller here. Ohio State's Justin Fields isn't quite on Lawrence's level, but he's close.
"Fields has had his hiccups this year, but don't let that make you think he's not an elite prospect in his own right. His blend of accuracy, arm talent and running ability doesn't come along every year," Renner wrote.
If the Panthers can get Fields, they should.
Chicago Bears: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
Current top pick: No. 20
The Chicago Bears have a tough decision to make at quarterback this offseason, and if they don't find a new signal-caller or bring back Mitchell Trubisky before the draft, they may consider a passer here. However, they may not find a first-round-caliber quarterback at No. 20 and should not reach just because they need one.
That's largely how the Bears ended up with Trubisky in the first place.
Regardless of who is under center, the Bears need to find a franchise left tackle. Charles Leno Jr. was average in 2020. He was responsible for six penalties and allowed five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus, and he is entering the final year of his contract.
While Northwestern's Rashawn Slater opted out of the 2020 season and skipped the Senior Bowl, he's likely cemented his spot as a first-round pick.
"If you watch the tape, there is not much more that he could have done," one scout said of Slater, per Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.
The Bears should be all over the local product on draft day.
Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
Current top pick: No. 5
The Cincinnati Bengals own the fifth pick in Round 1. If Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell is still sitting there, the team should be rushing to turn in his draft card. The 2019 Outland Trophy winner is considered the top tackle prospect in this class, and the Bengals are in desperate need of offensive line help.
No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow was sacked an alarming 32 times in just 10 games as a rookie before tearing his ACL. That sack rate cannot repeat itself moving forward, as Burrow is the biggest asset on roster.
Targeting a tackle should be priority No. 1, and right now, there isn't a more appealing player than Sewell.
Cleveland Browns: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Current top pick: No. 26
The Cleveland Browns spent last offseason forging a playoff-caliber offense. Now it's time for Cleveland to set its sights on improving a defense that ranked 17th overall and 21st in points allowed.
Enter Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the explosive do-it-all linebacker out of Notre Dame. Listed at 6'1½" and 215 pounds, Owusu-Koramoah is a bit undersized but makes up for his smaller stature with highlight-reel impact plays.
In 2019, he amassed 80 total tackles, four passes defended, 5.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss. This past season, he added 11 more tackles for loss, a defensive touchdown and an interception to his resume.
The Browns need impact players on their defense, and that's what Owusu-Koramoah can be.
Dallas Cowboys: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
Current top pick: No. 10
The Dallas Cowboys produced 31 sacks in 2020, with 11.5 of those coming from DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith. However, Smith is scheduled to become a free agent, and Dallas could struggle to re-sign him.
While Dallas is projected to have $17.8 million in cap space, it may have to use every bit of that and then some to retain quarterback Dak Prescott.
Enter Georgia's Azeez Ojulari. During the 2020 season, he showed that he can be a difference-maker and a constant presence in the opposition's backfield. He amassed 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss to go with 31 total tackles.
Aside from some injury concerns along the offensive line, the Cowboys are pretty well set on that side of the ball. Finding a bookend edge-rusher to complement Lawrence would go a long way toward helping Dallas get better on the other side.
Denver Broncos: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
Current top pick: No. 9
There's a real chance that the Denver Broncos will move on from longtime standout Von Miller this offseason.
Miller is under criminal investigation in Colorado, though no details have been released, according to Kieran Nicholson and Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post. Also, the Broncos have a player option for Miller in 2021 and can save $17.5 million in base salary if they don't exercise it.
While the Broncos do have a budding young sack artist in Bradley Chubb, they're going to want to find him a new running-mate if Miller isn't back. This brings us to Miami's Gregory Rousseau, who opted out of the 2020 season but put himself on the draft map the year before.
In 2019, he racked up a ridiculous 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. He might not be an outright replacement for the player Miller was in his prime, but he could wreak havoc in tandem with Chubb.
Detroit Lions: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
Current top pick: No. 7
Had the Lions not traded for Jared Goff, they might have been inclined to take a long look at quarterbacks at No. 7. They did, however, and Detroit views Goff as more than just a stopgap signal-caller.
"New coach Dan Campbell and new GM Brad Holmes had this in common: They both wanted Goff, and not just as a bridge quarterback," NBC Sports' Peter King wrote.
With their quarterback in place, the Lions should turn their attention to a defense that logged just 24 sacks in 2020. Detroit lacks an elite edge-rusher on that defense, but adding Michigan's Kwity Paye could change that.
Paye produced two sacks in four games this past season but had 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss the year before. Listed at 6'4" and 272 pounds, Paye has both the size and the physical upside of a blue-chip pass-rushing prospect.
Green Bay Packers: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Current top pick: No. 29
If the Green Bay Packers are going to go all-in on a Super Bowl run with Aaron Rodgers in 2021—and there's little reason not to—then they need to address a run defense that ranked 21st in yards per attempt allowed.
Improving the linebacker corps would be a tremendous boon to the Packers defense, and Tulsa's Zaven Collins could be a major asset. More than just a run-stuffer—though he is that—Collins could also help Green Bay against the pass.
In 2020, Collins amassed 53 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. He is the sort of defensive game-changer Green Bay currently lacks at the second level, and he could help transform the Packers defense into a Super Bowl-caliber unit.
Houston Texans: Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU
Current top pick: No. 67
Thanks to trade-happy former coach/GM Bill O'Brien, the Houston Texans won't be on the board until the third round—unless, of course, they end up moving quarterback Deshaun Watson or trading up.
In the third round, the Texans may be forced to decide between NFL-readiness and upside. We'll lean toward upside here and go with LSU cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., who opted out of the 2020 season. A slot corner who is still learning to be a solid cover man, Vincent has the physical traits to develop into a playmaker in the pros.
"He has exceptional quickness, fluidity and long speed, which are major assets to him in coverage. In addition, Vincent Jr. has very good ball skills and he loves to bait throws," Joe Marino of the Draft Network wrote.
It makes sense for the Texans to address their secondary, as their 24th-ranked pass defense was a major liability in 2020. Vincent will likely require some seasoning, but he has the potential to help push Houston's defense in the right direction.
Indianapolis Colts: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 21
The Indianapolis Colts need to figure out who's going to play quarterback in the wake of Philip Rivers' retirement. If there's a signal-caller they love in the middle of Round 1, they could take him. However, the Colts need to add some potency to their passing game regardless of who is under center.
T.Y. Hilton may be gone this offseason, and Parris Campbell remains a question mark. Michael Pittman Jr. showed a lot of promise as a rookie, but he isn't a burner. Alabama's Jaylen Waddle is.
Waddle could add the sort of game-changing speed that makes it difficult for opposing defenses to key in on Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis ground game. He amassed 591 yards and four touchdowns despite playing only six games in 2020.
The Colts may need to trade up from 21 to secure Waddle if there's an early run on receivers. However, he's a player to target, as he could completely change the complexion of Indianapolis' offense.
Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence
Current top pick: No. 1
This might just be the most obvious entry on our list. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence is in this class. While Jacksonville will take its time to consider prospects like Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields, there shouldn't be much deliberation.
Lawrence is widely viewed as a generational talent, and a shot at landing him was partially behind Urban Meyer's decision to become the Jags' head coach.
"Meyer has long been enamored with Trevor Lawrence," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted.
Barring something completely unforeseen between now and draft weekend, Lawrence will be the pick for Jacksonville at No. 1.
Kansas City Chiefs: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Current top pick: No. 32
The Kansas City Chiefs don't have many glaring weaknesses, which, of course, is why they're about to play in Super Bowl LV. However, they could use some help improving their 21st-ranked run defense, and Missouri's Nick Bolton could be there to provide aid.
Listed at 6'0" and 232 pounds, Bolton is a compact linebacker who won't appeal to every team physically. However, he's a powerful presence against the run, as evidenced by his 95 tackles and eight tackles for loss in 2020—in just 10 games.
While it usually hasn't proved successful, the general belief has been that a team can hang with Kansas City by running the football and keeping Patrick Mahomes off the field. With Bolton in the defensive lineup, opponents may have to start giving up on that game plan.
Las Vegas Raiders: Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
Current top pick: No. 17
The Las Vegas Raiders may move on from veteran guard Richie Incognito this offseason. He was only healthy for two games in 2020, and the Raiders can save nearly $5.5 million in cap space by releasing him. If that happens, Las Vegas will need to find a new long-term answer at guard.
Ohio State's Wyatt Davis could be the perfect replacement. He's a physical mauler in the run game and a capable pass protector. According to Renner, Davis allowed just four sacks over the past two seasons combined.
With running back Josh Jacobs leading the ground attack, the Raiders have a formula in place to bully opponents in the trenches and grind out games on the ground—while occasionally allowing Derek Carr to strike deep. Davis fits perfectly with that offensive philosophy.
Los Angeles Chargers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
Current top pick: No. 13
The Los Angeles Chargers have found their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. Now, the goal for new head coach Brandon Staley should be ensuring Herbert has the pieces around him to succeed. Solidifying the offensive line would be a tremendous first step.
Herbert was phenomenal as a rookie, but as Bengals fans might tell you, he's not going to reach his potential if he's constantly under pressure—or worse, on injured reserve.
Drafting Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi could go a long way toward keeping Herbert healthy for the long term. Listed at 6'7" and 309 pounds, Cosmi has the length and athleticism teams look for in a franchise left tackle.
A three-year starter and 2020 first-team All-Big 12 selection, Cosmi also has the experience to be an early contributor along the line.
Los Angeles Rams: Joseph Ossai, Edge, Texas
Current top pick: No. 57
The Los Angeles Rams seem uninterested in ever picking in the first round again, and they'll skip Round 1 this year because of their trade for Jalen Ramsey. This means that L.A. won't be on the board until late in Round 2.
There should still be some quality prospects available in the second round, though, and Texas edge defender Joseph Ossai may be one of them. Ossai didn't produce gaudy sack numbers for the Longhorns—he had 10 sacks over the last two seasons—but he does have intriguing traits.
"Ossai is an explosive mover and contains lots of enthusiasm throughout multiple parts of his game," Jordan Reid of the Draft Network wrote.
The Rams are set to lose Leonard Floyd in free agency and could use a viable edge-rusher next to Aaron Donald along the defensive front. Ossai could be that player.
Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 3 (from Houston)
It'll be interesting to see if the Miami Dolphins consider a quarterback with the third overall pick, trade for Deshaun Watson or stick with 2020 first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa. For now, Tagovailoa is the starter, and the Dolphins would be wise to get him a legitimate No. 1 receiving target.
Reuniting Tagovailoa with former Alabama teammate and reigning Heisman winner DeVonta Smith could go a long way toward the quarterback's development. Not only is there preexisting chemistry there, but Smith is a truly rare playmaker.
In 2020, Smith amassed 1,856 receiving yards, 237 punt-return yards, 23 receiving touchdowns and 25 total scores.
While size (6'1", 175) will be an obvious concern for some teams, Miami should be more on what Smith is than what he isn't. He might not be a big-bodied receiver, but he's going to keep an opposing defense off-balance for four quarters every week.
Minnesota Vikings: Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 14
Defense was a major issue for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. The team ranked 25th against the pass, 27th against the run and 29th in points allowed. While the Vikings may be tempted to target a cornerback in the middle of Round 1, they've used a first-round pick on the position in two of the last three drafts.
Instead, Minnesota should consider beefing up its defensive line and adding Alabama's Christian Barmore. Listed at 6'5" and 310 pounds, Barmore would certainly add some size to Minnesota's defensive front, but he's more than just a big-bodied space-eater.
Barmore is a tremendous athlete who can chase ball-carriers in space and pressure opposing passers from the interior. In 2020 alone, he amassed 8.0 sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, 37 total tackles and three passes defended.
In Minnesota, Barmore could be the rare rookie defender who both aids the pass rush and the run defense—thereby addressing two significant needs simultaneously.
New England Patriots: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 15
Tom Brady is long gone, and the Cam Newton experiment was mostly a flop for the New England Patriots. It may finally be time for them to consider drafting a quarterback in the first round. If they do, Alabama's Mac Jones would be an ideal target.
Yes, Jones was surrounded by a supreme level of talent. However, he made all the throws necessary along the national-championship ride while showcasing both poise, accuracy and mobility in the pocket. His 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns (with just four picks) in 2020 didn't come by accident or solely because of his receivers.
Jones further helped his draft stock at last week's Senior Bowl.
"I've been impressed with his character, his moxie, his swag. I mean, he's got it all. You can see why his teammates follow him," Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.
A capable signal-caller with determination and strong leadership skills? That certainly sounds like Bill Belichick's type of quarterback.
New Orleans Saints: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
Current top pick: No. 28
The New Orleans Saints could consider a quarterback with the 28th pick depending on what happens over the next several weeks. If Drew Brees retires, the Saints become unswayed by the prospect of starting Taysom Hill and are unable to retain Jameis Winston, then it may be time to draft a new quarterback.
Whoever is under center, though, is going to need a reliable No. 2 target opposite Michael Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders fills that role currently, but he's entering the final year of his contract. Adding Kadarius Toney to the mix could set up New Orleans' receiving corps for the foreseeable future.
The Florida pass-catcher is a terror for opposing defenses with the ball in his hands. He racked up 984 receiving yards, 161 rushing yards and 11 offensive touchdowns in 2020 while also doing punt- and kick-return duties.
Toney would fit perfectly with Sean Payton's vision of a shapeshifting offense. With him, Hill and Alvin Kamara on the field together, there would be no telling what the Saints offense is going to do before the snap.
New York Giants: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Current top pick: No. 11
If the New York Giants decide to stick with Daniel Jones at quarterback, they may turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball in the draft. It was the team's strength in 2020, but key defenders Leonard Williams, Dalvin Tomlinson and Kyler Fackrell are scheduled to hit free agency.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is one of the best overall defenders in this draft class, and he could boost New York's defense in multiple areas.
"The Penn State linebacker earned the second-highest run-defense grade we’ve ever given to a true sophomore. What the 240-plus-pounder can do as a blitzer is going to be a weapon in the NFL," Renner wrote.
Parsons didn't play in 2020, but the season before, he amassed 109 total tackles, five sacks, four passes defended and 14 tackles for loss. He's the sort of all-around linebacker who can be the new face of New York's defense for years to come.
New York Jets: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
Current top pick: No. 2
There's a chance that this will change if a quarterback prospect emerges as a clear No. 2 target behind Lawrence and/or the New York Jets determine that they're done trying to develop Sam Darnold. However, there's no guarantee that New York won't give Darnold a year away from former head coach—and apparent quarterback non-developer—Adam Gase.
If the Jets run it back with Darnold in 2021, they desperately need to get him a No. 1 receiver. While there are plenty of intriguing options at the position, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase possesses the best combination of legitimate No. 1 receiver traits.
Production? He has it. While Chase opted out of the 2020 season, he showed that he can be a game-changer by racking up 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns on 84 receptions the previous year. He has plenty of size for the position too, as he's listed at 6'1" and 200 pounds.
Chase helped Joe Burrow become the top pick in the 2020 draft, and he could help Darnold emerge as a quality pro starter in 2021.
Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
Current top pick: No. 6
The sixth overall pick is high for a tight end, but Florida's Kyle Pitts isn't your typical tight end. Listed at 6'6" and with plenty of legitimate playmaking ability, Pitts is closer to a big wideout—think Mike Evans—than a player like T.J. Hockenson, who was drafted eighth overall in 2019.
Last season, Pitts hauled in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Why take a chance on Pitts this highly? Simply put, the Philadelphia Eagles lack reliable receiving targets. Dallas Goedert has developed into a fine receiving tight end, but Zach Ertz may be released this offseason and 2020 first-round pick Jalen Reagor remains a virtual unknown.
Assuming that new head coach Nick Sirianni is comfortable with the tandem of Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts at quarterback, strengthening the receiving corps should be the next step. The combination of Goedert and Pitts would give Philadelphia reliability in the passing game while being a matchup nightmare for opponents.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Carlos Basham Jr., DL, Wake Forest
Current top pick: No. 24
The Pittsburgh Steelers are creeping toward rebuild mode, even if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger returns in 2021. Several key players—including edge-rusher Bud Dupree and defensive lineman Tyson Alualu—are slated to hit the open market.
A bit of a hybrid defensive lineman and edge-rusher, Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. would be a terrific pickup for the Steelers. Listed at 6'5" and 285 pounds, he's not the sort of speedy pass-rusher that could replace Dupree. However, he could be a force on the line while rotating with the likes of Stephon Tuitt and Cameron Heyward.
Make no mistake, though. Basham can get after the quarterback. He amassed 16.5 sacks over the past two seasons and could help Pittsburgh extend its record regular-season sack streak.
San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Current top pick: No. 12
According to NBC Sports' Peter King, the San Francisco 49ers were interested in trading for Matthew Stafford before he landed with the Rams. This likely suggests that the team isn't sold on its future with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback.
Therefore, it shouldn't be a surprise to see San Francisco target a signal-caller in the draft, and North Dakota State's Trey Lance should be a prime option.
While Lance's only 2020 appearance came in a "showcase" game, he was phenomenal during the 2019 season. He amassed 2,786 passing yards, 1,100 rushing yards, 42 total touchdowns and no interceptions that season.
Lance projects as a modern-day NFL passer in the mold of Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray. Adding him would give the 49ers a dangerous new dynamic and allow Kyle Shanahan's creative juices to flow.
Seattle Seahawks: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
Current top pick: No. 56
The Seattle Seahawks don't own a first-round pick due to their trade for safety Jamal Adams. Thankfully, they may still be able to get help for their 31st-ranked pass defense in Round 2.
Washington cornerback Elijah Molden is a premium prospect who has logged five interceptions over the past two seasons. A four-year player, he has the experience that draft prospects often lack. Listed at 5'10" and 190 pounds, Molden doesn't possess archetypal size, but he has the physicality that once defined Seattle's secondary.
"What Molden lacks in size and speed, he makes up tenfold with his instincts, awareness, short-area quicks and toughness," Brentley Weissman of the Draft Network wrote.
Adding Molden wouldn't signal the return of the Legion of Boom, but it may help the Seahawks better hold up against opposing passers in 2021.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
Current top pick: No. 31
Presumably, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to run it back with Tom Brady at quarterback in 2021. If that's the plan, then Tampa needs to do all it can to ensure that the soon-to-be 44-year-old quarterback remains healthy and upright throughout the season.
The Bucs found their right tackle of the future in Tristan Wirfs in last year's draft. It would behoove them to find an upgrade over Donovan Smith at left tackle. Smith was responsible for 11 penalties and six sacks in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.
Tampa should try landing Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw, who emerged as a potential first-round pick with a breakout 2020 campaign.
"The amount of technical growth Darrisaw has demonstrated throughout the course of his career is exciting when considering his starting point for the next level," Marino wrote. "... It shouldn't take long for Darrisaw to earn a starting role in the NFL, and he has the upside to become a standout, franchise left tackle."
Smith is under contract through 2021, but he could serve as insurance as Darrisaw develops. If Darrisaw is as ready to start as Wirfs was this past season? Smith has no dead money left on his deal and could be traded or let go.
Tennessee Titans: Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State
Current top pick: No. 22
The Tennessee Titans failed to make it back to the AFC title game in 2020, thanks in no small part to a lackluster pass defense that ranked 29th in passing yards allowed. While it's fair to put some blame on Tennessee's secondary, a pass rush that produced a mere 19 sacks in the regular season is also to blame.
Targeting a pass-rusher in Round 1 is a common-sense approach for the Titans, and Penn State's Jayson Oweh could be the best option.
Listed at 6'5" and 252 pounds, Oweh has the size and length to be a disruptive force off the edge. He also has shown an ability to make plays in the backfield, with 6.5 tackles for loss in 2020 and five sacks in 2019.
While Oweh doesn't have the prolific sack numbers of some of this year's other top prospects, he has plenty of physical upside and could make an early impact on Tennessee's sagging pass rush.
Washington Footbal Team: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Current top pick: No. 19
The Washington Football Team was sound defensively in 2020, particularly against the pass. The Football Team ranked second in passing yards yards per pass attempt. However, it would be wise to consider cornerback depth in Round 1, as both Ronald Darby and Fabian Moreau are scheduled to enter free agency.
Alabama's Patrick Surtain II is one of this year's top defensive back prospects and could be a fine fit for Washington's physical defense. He amassed 38 total tackles in 2020 to go with 12 passes defended, 3.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
Listed at 6'2", Surtain has the length that modern NFL defenses look for on the perimeter.
While the Football Team's biggest offseason goal will be to find a new franchise quarterback, they may have difficulty landing one near the back end of Round 1. Instead, they should double-down on their team strength: defense.
*Draft order via Tankathon. Contract information via Spotrac.