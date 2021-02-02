The 1 Prospect Every NFL Team Needs to Grab in the 2021 Draft

0 of 32

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft is still a few months away. With the Senior Bowl now in the rearview, however, the predraft process is officially underway.

In the coming weeks, general managers, coaches and other front-office personnel will zero in on their preferred targets early in the draft. These targets will undoubtedly change as free agency unfolds and once this year's modified NFL Scouting Combine begins.

And of course, things will change dramatically once players start coming off the board in the spring.

For now, though, there's likely one player each team has—or, perhaps more accurately, should have—its eye on. Here, we'll examine who those prospects should be based on factors like potential, team needs and draft position.

Which prospect should your favorite team be targeting? Let's take a look.