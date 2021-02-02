Realistic Landing Spots Top NFL Free Agents Should Avoid in 2021

0 of 8

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Sensible NFL free-agent fits sometimes just don't work.

While a top NFL free agent might fill a need for a team with ample cap space, said team might not feature the right scheme fit, opportunity for production or chance at winning that the player might prefer.

The top names set to the free-agent market often have multiple suitors. That's one reason why Tom Brady's decision to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason was such a shocker. Other teams might have made sense as well, but he likely wouldn't be about to play in his 10th Super Bowl.

Take a look at some of the top 2021 NFL free agents and destinations they should avoid this offseason.