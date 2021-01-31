Klay Thompson Roasts Rodney McGruder on Video Before Tunnel Altercation

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Klay Thompson dunked on Detroit Pistons reserve Rodney McGruder without even stepping on the court Saturday night.

Moments after the Warriors defeated the Pistons 118-91 at Chase Center, McGruder was seen racing over to the Warriors' tunnel and had to be held back by Detroit's staffers.

Thompson, who was miked up on the Golden State broadcast, didn't understand why McGruder was upset and quipped that the Kansas State alum was likely heated because, "This dude might be out of the league soon. He's probably mad about that."

McGruder, who's in his fifth season, played just six minutes against the Warriors, totaling eight points and two rebounds. The shooting guard has scored 2.8 points per game this year and hasn't averaged more than 16 minutes per night since the 2018-19 season.

He now also has the honor of being the first person Thompson has made look silly in the NBA in nearly two years.