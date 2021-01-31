    Randy Orton, Edge to Kick Off 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble as 1st 2 Entrants

    January 31, 2021

    Randy Orton and Edge will be the first two entrants in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, which is set to take place Sunday evening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

    The news was announced on WWE Backstage:

    Orton will officially be the No. 1 entry, and Edge will be No. 2.

    Per WWE.com, other competitors include AJ Styles, Big E, Daniel Bryan, Sheamus, Jeff Hardy, Bobby Lashley, Jey Uso, Cesaro, The Miz, John Morrison, Otis, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali. Thirteen other wrestlers have yet to be named.

    Natalya was also announced as the No. 30 entry for the women's Royal Rumble.

    Orton and Edge have a feud that started in 2020 at last year's Royal Rumble.

    Edge knocked out his old tag team partner in the match, and Orton responded by attacking the former Rated RKO member the next night on Raw.

    A score needed to be settled, and Edge beat Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

    Orton bounced back with a win over his rival in the main event of Backlash last June in a bout dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

    Unfortunately, Edge suffered a torn triceps during Backlash. He had successful surgery, and his return to the ring January will be his first action since losing to Orton.

