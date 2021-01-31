The WWE WrestleMania 37 Storylines to Emerge from 2021 Royal Rumble

1 of 4

The seeds have been planted over the last few weeks for Daniel Bryan's return to the top of the WWE mountain in time for WrestleMania.

There was the losing streak that included matches against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and subsequent self-doubt. There was the admittance that he's not sure how many WrestleMania moments he has left in him and that the only dream he has left is to win the Royal Rumble and headline the biggest show of the year.

AJ Styles scoffed and mocked his appearance, insinuating that Bryan was playing general manager again and that he had one foot out the door.

All of this adds up to Bryan proving himself right, and everyone else wrong, by overcoming the odds and standing across the ring from Roman Reigns on wrestling's grandest stage.

Bryan will win the Rumble and focus his attention on winning the universal title, a championship he has not held over the course of his Hall of Fame career. Bryan, the humble people's champion, eyeing up corporate champion Roman Reigns is a story that writes itself and one that played out all the way back in 2015 when Reigns was en route to his first WrestleMania main event.

On Friday's Talking Smack, Bryan accused Reigns of being a passionless wrestler. He recalled the Rumble match six years ago when the fans in Philadelphia booed Roman out of the building because they wanted Bryan, who was in the match for maybe five minutes, to win.

The leader of the YES! Movement has already started putting in the work for their rivalry. Why go there, establishing the soundbites and whatnot, if that is not the direction things are heading?

We are getting Bryan vs. Reigns on the biggest stage the sport has to offer, finally, beginning at Sunday's pay-per-view spectacular.