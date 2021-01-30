Marseille's Match vs. Rennes Postponed After Fans Storm Training Ground

Daniel Cole/Associated Press

Saturday's Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Rennes was postponed after fans stormed onto Marseille's training ground.

Per French media outlet RMC Sport (h/t ESPN.com), roughly 150-200 supporters of Marseille attempted to break into the Robert Louis Dreyfus Centre.

RMC Sport tweeted video footage of the supporters appearing to throw flares and firecrackers at the training facility:

"Given the incidents that happened at the Olympique de Marseille training centre this afternoon, the OM-Stade Rennais match (Round 22 of Ligue 1 Uber Eats) has been postponed to a later date," Ligue 1 said in an official statement.

RMC Sport noted fans were protesting club officials.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas, who has been with the team since May 2019, recently said he is likely to leave the club at the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season.

Marseille are currently in seventh place with a 9-5-6 record through 20 matches this Ligue 1 season. OM is also coming off a last-place finish and elimination in Group C of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League season.



