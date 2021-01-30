Lonzo Ball on 27-Point Performance Amid Trade Rumors: 'I Just Stay the Course'

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball downplayed the impact of trade rumors after he scored a season-high 27 points in a 131-126 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

"I just stay the course," Ball told reporters when asked about added motivation. "I've been playing basketball for a long time. I put a lot of work in and just try to play my game. That's how I play. I just try to stay away from all the noise and just go out there and try to help my team win games."

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Pelicans had "shown an openness" to trading Ball and fellow guard JJ Redick in recent trade talks.

New Orleans hasn't taken the step forward many expected in the first full year with its new core after Zion Williamson was limited by a knee injury during his rookie season, which caused him to miss the first few months of the campaign. The franchise played it safe with him for the rest of the campaign.

Williamson (23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds) and Brandon Ingram (24.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists) have shined during the early stages of the 2020-21 season, but the Pelicans own the second-worst record in the Western Conference at 7-10.

Ball's story remains much the same as it was when the Los Angeles Lakers selected him with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He can fill out the stat sheet and he's a solid defender, but his lack of offensive efficiency prevents him from reaching an All-Star level.

He's averaged 12.9 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 14 games this season, but he's shooting just 40.1 percent from the field, including 33 percent on threes. His performance from beyond the arc is particularity disappointing after he shot 37.5 percent from long range last season.

The 23-year-old UCLA product did knock down seven treys in the win over the Bucks to earn praise from Williamson.

"We love to see it," Williamson said. "When he shoots the ball like that with confidence, even if he misses it, just him shooting it with the confidence it's going in, that's what we want Zo to do. He hit seven tonight and they were all big for us."

The Pelicans do have ample backcourt depth with Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and rookie Kira Lewis Jr. among the guards who could slide into larger roles alongside Eric Bledsoe if the front office ultimately decides to deal Ball and Redick.

New Orleans may wait a little longer to see whether the current group can turn a corner before making any major moves to shake things up, though.