Warriors' Steve Kerr on Kelly Oubre Trade Rumors: 'There Wasn't Even an Offer'

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Friday a team recently reached out to discuss a potential trade for forward Kelly Oubre Jr. but didn't even make a formal offer.

Kerr lamented the fact a baseline call about availability turned into a whirlwind of rumors:

Oubre had become a focus of attention for the Warriors before the trade rumors even emerged because of his struggles making the transition following his November acquisition from the Phoenix Suns.

The 25-year-old University of Kansas product played at an All-Star level for much of last season, averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.3 steals across 56 appearances for the Suns.

He hasn't been able to match that efficiency with the Dubs. He's averaged just 11.7 points on a career-low 35.9 percent shooting while trying to find his niche as the third offensive weapon behind Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

Kerr previously said he'd spoken with Oubre about the situation after Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday the Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans had "discussed a potential deal" involving the New Orleans native.

"It's not easy to play through that stuff and he came in and played one of his best games," Kerr told reporters Wednesday. "He was really the key to finally gaining some traction in the game in the second quarter."

Oubre added: "It was a great conversation. I was really blessed to hear from him in the midst of something that is very controversial in one's life. You want to be comfortable and play the game of basketball with no stresses."

The sixth-year wing tallied just four points and four rebounds while making one of his 11 shots from the field in Thursday's loss to the Suns, his former team.

Oubre and the 10-9 Warriors will aim to start building more consistency when they return to action Saturday night as the Detroit Pistons visit the Chase Center.