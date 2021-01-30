Braun Strowman Returns, Daniel Bryan's Journey, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

Braun Strowman is back, and that does not bode well for the other 29 men who will share the ring with him Sunday night at the Royal Rumble.

The former universal champion exploded back on to the scene in the closing moments of Friday's broadcast, reminding his peers and the WWE Universe of his dominance. It was the first time we had seen him since the post-Survivor Series episode of Raw, when he was suspended for physically assaulting Adam Pearce.

Why that suspension suddenly ended is a loose end WWE will likely forget about, but Strowman returns just in time for the annual 30-man extravaganza in which he typically fares well.

Strowman adds depth to a match that could use it, even if there is no reason to think he will win it. What his presence does do, though, is create a monster for the winner to have to slay.

Imagine Strowman dominating, only for Daniel Bryan to fight from underneath and slay him en route to an improbably win in the match. It is a formula we saw in 2004 with Big Show and in 2019 with Strowman himself. It is tried and true and often leads to a hot, emotional finish, something that will benefit a match without a live audience to feed off of.

Speaking of Bryan...