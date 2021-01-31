Quick Takes on Brock Lesnar, Edge's WWE Royal Rumble Return, Jungle Boy and More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Of all the WWE Superstars in the running to win the 2021 Royal Rumble match for the men on Sunday night, Brock Lesnar may be the one who ends up reigning supreme—much to fans' dismay.

Vince McMahon has proven time and time again that he refuses to move past the wrestlers of yesteryear instead of featuring stars from the current crop of talent in the main event of WrestleMania. A part-timer has been involved in almost every 'Mania main event for the past decade and that streak must end with this year's installment.

Edge coming out on top in the men's Rumble would be a much better option considering the fresh matches he could have with the current champions on Raw and SmackDown. The incredible promo he cut on Monday night announcing his participation in the annual Battle Royal left fans wanting to see him overcome the odds again and punch his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows.

That was easily the best part of Raw this week, while Jungle Boy's outstanding outing against Dax Harwood highlighted an entertaining edition of AEW Dynamite two days later. If it wasn't already obvious, Jungle Boy made it known that he has a bright future ahead of him, specifically as a singles star.

His impressive win over one-half of FTR merely marked the beginning of his chase for championship gold. Jungle Boy's ceiling for success on his own will be discussed in this week's Quick Takes along with The Young Bucks' opponents for Revolution, possible winners for the women's Rumble, and more.