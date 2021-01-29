    Robert Saleh Says Jets Fans Feel 'More Invested' in Their Team Than Giants Fans

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches during the NFL football team's practice in Santa Clara, Calif. Saleh, the New York Jets' new head coach, has families in neighborhoods all across the country celebrating the first known Muslim American to hold that position in NFL history. That's a source of great pride for a community that has been generally underrepresented in the league's on-field leadership roles. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool, File)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Robert Saleh isn't wasting any time in trying to win over New York Jets fans. 

    Appearing on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on Friday (h/t SNY.tv's Ryan Morik), Saleh said that Jets fans are "more invested" in their team than the New York Giants fanbase: 

    “The fan base is so passionate. We always make fun of Michigan for kind of being more the uppity-ups, sit on your hands, where the Spartan fans are a little bit more rambunctious, a little bit more passionate, a little bit more—they're louder...

    "When we've played the Jets in the past versus the Giants—no disrespect to them, they're absolutely a phenomenal franchise. But the Jets' fan base... feels more invested... in the way they are just so passionate about their team.”

    Saleh has been an assistant coach in the NFL since 2006, but he made a name for himself over the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

    The 41-year-old also became a prominent figure during San Francisco's run to the Super Bowl last year thanks to his top-10 defense in yards and points allowed and his enthusiastic sideline celebrations. 

    The Jets fired Adam Gase following a 2-14 record in 2020, and they hired Saleh as head coach Jan. 15. He has a large task ahead with a franchise trying to end a 10-year playoff drought, but endearing himself to Jets fans early can't hurt.           

