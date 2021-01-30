    Jazz Roll Past Luka Doncic, Mavericks 120-101 to Capture 11th Straight Win

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 30, 2021

    Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot from Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    The Utah Jazz won their 11th straight game to move to an NBA-best 15-4 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 120-101 on Friday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

    Utah jumped out to a 37-12 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Dallas did cut Utah's edge to 13 points in the second but was unable to get any closer.

    Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic led all scorers with 32 points. He hit 7-of-11 three-pointers. Six Jazz players scored in double figures. For Dallas, Luka Doncic led the way with 25 points.

    Utah also out-rebounded Dallas 56-40, with Jazz center Rudy Gobert snagging a game-high 12.

    The Jazz were without All-Star and leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who missed his second straight game with a concussion.

    The 8-11 Mavericks dropped their fourth straight contest.

                  

    Notable Performances

    Mavericks PG Luka Doncic: 25 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

    Mavericks PF/C Kristaps Porzingis: 11 points, 9 rebounds

    Mavericks F Dorian Finney-Smith: 11 points

    Jazz SG Bojan Bogdanovic: 32 points

    Jazz C Rudy Gobert: 17 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks

    Jazz PG Mike Conley: 22 points, 9 assists, 3 steals

                            

    What's Next?

    The Jazz will visit the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena. The Mavs will return home to host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET in American Airlines Center.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

