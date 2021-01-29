Report: Seahawks' Russell Wilson 'Very Excited' About Shane Waldron as OC

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Russell Wilson has reportedly thrown his support behind new Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after head coach Pete Carroll called the assistant a "must get" for his staff Friday.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Wilson is "very excited" about the hire.

Seattle's offense noticeably stalled toward the end of last season, leading to a Wild Card Round exit against the Los Angeles Rams after the Seahawks beat out their NFC West rivals for the division title.

In Waldron, Seattle poached the Rams' passing game coordinator, though he's never called plays before.

He'll do so now as he replaces Brian Schottenheimer, whose stint with the Seahawks ended after three years because of what the team called "philosophical differences". Seattle finished the 2020 season with the 17th-ranked offense in the league (369.5 yards per game), but the Hawks scored more than 24 points just twice over their last six games prior to the 30-20 loss to the Rams in the postseason.

ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Carroll cast a "wide net" in his search for a new OC while taking input from Wilson during the process. That led to Waldron, who was an early target of Seattle's along with Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey.

Jake Heaps, who helped Wilson create the Russell Wilson Quarterback Academy, tweeted his approval of Waldron's hire while relaying a message he received from a member of the Rams' coaching staff.

After Wilson began the season looking like an MVP candidate, Waldron's task shouldn't be too tough, though keeping the signal-caller playing at an elite level for a full 16 games will be the real test.