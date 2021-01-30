Projecting the Top Headlines from 2021 WWE Royal Rumble Match Card

2 of 4

WWE has already made it clear that part-time Superstars and returning legends are going to factor prominently into the Road to WrestleMania 37. Goldberg is back challenging for another title, and Edge is entering the Royal Rumble match, looking to recreate the magic of last year's show.

Throw in the possibility, regardless of how strong, of Brock Lesnar, John Cena and Ronda Rousey making appearances, and you have plenty of reason to believe that this year's Showcase of the Immortals will feature some of the most recognizable faces in pro wrestling history.

That is not necessarily a good thing, least of all because it stunts the growth of the company's young roster and robs them of the opportunity to work the biggest show of the year in any significant role. Worst of all, it shines a light on just how poor a job WWE has done of developing legitimate stars since Cena stepped away from the squared circle to go be a leading man in Hollywood.

We should be used to it, though. WrestleMania, once the launching-off point for superstardom and Hall of Fame-worthy careers, has become less about establishing the next generation and more about using the stars of yesteryear to create a buzz for and excitement around a show that can sell itself on name value alone.

The Royal Rumble will reiterate this.

Do not be surprised to see Goldberg dethrone Drew McIntyre and win the WWE Championship. He has beaten every champion he has come back to challenge, and there is no reason to believe it will not happen again.

Do not be shocked if Edge wins the men's Rumble to set up some shallow, hollow, mass-marketed feud with the new champion over who has the better spear.

That is the WWE of today.

Like it or not, the thirst for nostalgia and the stars who made CEO Vince McMahon money yesterday, rather than those who can make him even more tomorrow, prevails.