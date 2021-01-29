Kansas Asst. Basketball Coach Allegedly Discussed Paying Recruit on Phone Call

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A recorded phone call heard by Judge Gerald E. Lynch of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals allegedly involved an unnamed Kansas men's basketball assistant coach discussing paying the family of a prospective recruit.

According to Dana O'Neil and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Lynch mentioned the call in a court opinion two weeks ago regarding the convictions of former Adidas employee James Gatto, former Adidas consultant Merl Code and business manager Christian Dawkins.

Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the trio was found guilty on felony charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in October 2018 for their involvement in providing recruits with improper benefits to play at Kansas, Louisville and NC State.

The University of Kansas has denied any wrongdoing, instead insisting that the Adidas representatives acted on their own.

With regard to the phone call, Lynch wrote:

"In the call the coach admitted that he knew that paying for a recruit's brother to visit the school violated the NCAA rules, yet he planned to ask 'Jimmy' for help in routing funds to the family through an amateur team, all in the hopes of getting the recruit to eventually commit to Kansas because 'it's [his] job' to do so."

According to O'Neil and Feldman, the "Jimmy" mentioned was Gatto.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

