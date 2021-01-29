John Chaney, Basketball Hall of Fame Coach, Temple Legend, Dies at Age 89

GEORGE WIDMAN/Associated Press

Basketball Hall of Famer John Chaney has died at the age of 89, according to a statement from Temple University (h/t Jonathan Poet of the Associated Press).

Chaney is best known for his 24-year run as men's basketball coach at Temple from 1982-2006. The Owls had made just one NCAA tournament appearance in 10 seasons from 1972-81, but after a 14-15 record in Chaney's first year, Temple had winning records in each of the next 23 seasons.

He led the program to a school-record 32 wins twice (1986-87, 1987-88). The '88 team is the only one time the Philadelphia school has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. That season saw Chaney honored with the NABC Coach of the Year, Associated Press Coach of the Year and UPI Coach of the Year awards after leading Temple to a 32-2 record.

The Owls advanced to the Elite Eight five times, won the Atlantic 10 regular-season title eight times and the A-10 tournament title six times with Chaney at the helm. He is the program's all-time leader in games coached (769), wins (516) and was named A-10 Coach of the Year five times.

Prior to being hired at Temple, the Florida native spent 10 seasons as head coach at Cheyney State in Pennsylvania. He had a 225-59 record with the HBCU program and won the 1978 Division II tournament.

Chaney was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He was part of the inaugural class enshrined in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.