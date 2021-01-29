Bucks Executive Alex Lasry Says He 'Got Lucky' to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry recently received a COVID-19 vaccination, despite being 32 years younger than the current age group that's eligible in the state of Wisconsin.

Speaking to Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Lasry said he "just got lucky" to receive the vaccine.

Lasry, 33, tweeted about the process that led to him being able to get vaccinated:

Lasry told Marley neither his position with the Bucks, nor his family's wealth had anything to do with him getting a vaccine.

"That has nothing to do with anything," he said. "Honestly, if I wasn't married to Lauren, I don't know that I would have gotten a call or known about it."

Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the vaccine is currently being distributed in a "phased approach" with people in higher-risk groups at the front of the line.

People currently eligible for vaccination in the state are frontline healthcare workers, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police officers, firefighters and correctional staff and all adults age 65 or older. However, in some areas, distribution sites with expiring vaccines have been authorized to distribute them regardless of whether the recipients are in the eligible groups.

The son of Bucks governor Marc Lasry, Alex is currently the team's senior vice president and has worked in the front office since 2014.