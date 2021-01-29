    Bucks Executive Alex Lasry Says He 'Got Lucky' to Get COVID-19 Vaccine Early

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Referees stand on an empty court before the start of a scheduled game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry recently received a COVID-19 vaccination, despite being 32 years younger than the current age group that's eligible in the state of Wisconsin.

    Speaking to Patrick Marley of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Lasry said he "just got lucky" to receive the vaccine. 

    Lasry, 33, tweeted about the process that led to him being able to get vaccinated:

    Lasry told Marley neither his position with the Bucks, nor his family's wealth had anything to do with him getting a vaccine.

    "That has nothing to do with anything," he said. "Honestly, if I wasn't married to Lauren, I don't know that I would have gotten a call or known about it."

    Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the vaccine is currently being distributed in a "phased approach" with people in higher-risk groups at the front of the line. 

    People currently eligible for vaccination in the state are frontline healthcare workers, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police officers, firefighters and correctional staff and all adults age 65 or older. However, in some areas, distribution sites with expiring vaccines have been authorized to distribute them regardless of whether the recipients are in the eligible groups.

    The son of Bucks governor Marc Lasry, Alex is currently the team's senior vice president and has worked in the front office since 2014.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

     

    Related

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD: Nets Are 'Threat' to Lakers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Wolves star says he was hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Los Angeles during the offseason

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason
      NBA logo
      NBA

      KAT Says He Was Hit by Drunk Driver in Offseason

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝

      @GregSwartz has one piece to help NBA's top teams fix their biggest weakness 📲

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Trades to Help NBA Contenders 🤝

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA Title Odds 🏆

      Looking at every team's chances to win the championship one month into the season ➡️

      Updated NBA Title Odds 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated NBA Title Odds 🏆

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report