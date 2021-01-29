Liberty's Asia Durr Says Her WNBA Career May Be over After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

New York Liberty guard Asia Durr is unsure if she will ever be able to play professional basketball again as she continues to suffer from symptoms and side effects nearly eight months after her COVID-19 diagnosis in June.

In an interview with Mary Carillo for Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Durr discussed testing positive for COVID-19 and how it has impacted her since:

Carillo asked if she has considered the possibility that her WNBA career could be over, and Durr responded: "That question has definitely crossed my mind plenty of times, and then that's when I, you know, give it to God."

Durr said that since testing positive for COVID-19, she has experienced vomiting and severe lung pain that feels like getting stabbed in the lungs with a "long knife." Durr said she has even spat up blood at times and described her bad days as feeling like she "got hit by a bus."

The 23-year-old was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA draft after a highly productive collegiate career at Louisville.

Durr was the two-time ACC Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and she won the Dawn Staley Award in 2019, which is given annually to the best guard in Division I women's basketball.

The Douglasville, Georgia, native was fairly effective during her rookie season with the Liberty in 2019, averaging 9.7 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field.

Durr was expected to be a big part of New York's lineup in 2020, but she sat out the entire season because of her COVID-19 diagnosis. She also sat out the European season despite having a contract to play in France.

In the interview with Carillo, Durr said she still hasn't been cleared by doctors to do anything physical out of concern that she could develop "flare-ups."

The 2021 WNBA season is likely to begin some time in the spring of 2021, but it remains unclear if Durr will be cleared to return to action by then.