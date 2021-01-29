Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Receives Offseason NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has received the NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his social justice work during the offseason.

Per the league's official announcement, Mitchell earned the honor for championing "social justice and education" and "using his platform to speak out against racism and inequity."

Upon receiving the award, Mitchell said:

"I’m honored. We, as athletes, have a responsibility to do our part to give back to our communities and raise the bar for the next generation. Not too long ago I was one of those kids that looked up to professional athletes, and I recognize how blessed I am to be in this position to give back to the multiple communities that have contributed to my growth not only as an athlete but as a person. My goal is to continue to inspire and encourage youth, from coast to coast with an emphasis on the importance of education."

Mitchell was one of five players named to the newly formed National Basketball Social Justice Coalition. The group was established to use the NBA's platform to educate and advocate for meaningful social justice reform and equality at the local, state and national levels.

The 12-person coalition includes five active players, five team governors and two head coaches.

In December, Mitchell pledged to donate $12 million to Greenwich Country Day School in Connecticut, where his mother taught and he graduated in 2012.

The donation will be used to provide scholarships to children attending the school, provide financial aid for teachers and build a new gymnasium.

Mitchell has also pledged to give all the proceeds from sales of his Adidas basketball sneakers D.O.N. Issue #2 x Louisville—up to $200,000—to provide scholarships and academic initiatives for Black students at the University of Louisville, where he played basketball from 2015-17.

Since being selected by the Jazz in the 2017 NBA draft, Mitchell has emerged as one of the NBA's brightest young stars on and off the court. The 24-year-old has led the franchise to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons, and their 14-4 record this season is the best in the league.