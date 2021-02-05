The Player Every NBA Team Should Shop at the Trade Deadline

The Player Every NBA Team Should Shop at the Trade DeadlineFebruary 5, 2021
- Teams falling out of the playoff picture.
- Capitalizing on a player's value.
- Questionable long-term fits with the team.
- Moving an expiring contract for some sort of return.
- Clearing future cap space.
Looking for players to acquire at the NBA trade deadline is only half the battle. The flip side of the coin is shopping existing talent for a number of reasons as well.
These situations could include, but are not limited to:
For all 30 NBA teams, these are the players they should be shopping.
Atlanta Hawks: PF/C John Collins
Reason to Shop: New contract hesitations
Remaining Contract: One year, $4.1 million (RFA in 2021)
Collins and the Hawks were unable to agree on a contract extension before the season, meaning the 23-year-old big man will be one of the best players on the free-agent market.
Although the Hawks have the rights to match any deal he receives, they clearly don't want to give him a max contract, or a deal would have already gotten done. While Collins is an important part of the core (with averages of 17.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks with a 64.0 true shooting percentage this season), Atlanta already has a fair amount of money tied up in the frontcourt.
Danilo Gallinari is making $19.5 million this year as a backup power forward, Clint Capela is at $16 million, and a new deal for Collins could start at $25 million-plus per year. The Hawks also have Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter (as a combo forward) in the frontcourt.
With a max extension for Trae Young coming this offseason, the Hawks need to at least see what kind of offers they can get in return for Collins before committing to another hefty contract.
Boston Celtics: PG Kemba Walker
Reason to Shop: Injury concerns
Remaining Contract: Two years, $70.4 million ($37.7 million player option in 2022-23)
Walker's signing looked like a necessity in 2019 after the Celtics lost Kyrie Irving to free agency, but the veteran point guard has quickly taken a backseat to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
The 30-year-old point guard missed the first 11 games of the season while treating his knee with a stem cell injection and simply hasn't looked the same since his return.
While averages of 15.0 points on 36.6 percent shooting overall and 30.0 percent from three should be concerning enough, the Celtics are struggling to win games with Walker in the lineup.
Boston has a record of just 2-5 with Walker this season compared to a sparkling 9-4 mark when he doesn't play. An All-Star starter just a season ago, Walker now has an on/off rating of minus-5.6 after posting a career mark of plus-5.2 in his first nine seasons.
While Walker should improve as he gets more comfortable on the court, the Celtics should at least see what any point guard-needy teams would offer for him.
Brooklyn Nets: G Spencer Dinwiddie
Reason to Shop: Match salaries for win-now help
Remaining Contract: One year, $11.5 million ($12.3 million player option in 2021-22)
Dinwiddie is done for the season after tearing his ACL, but that doesn't mean the Nets can't use his contract to help match salaries in a deal.
Teams that trade for Dinwiddie will likely want to find out what his intentions are regarding his player option, as $12.3 million is a very reasonable amount assuming the 27-year-old can make a full recovery.
The Nets are short on salary they can send out, as Joe Harris can't be traded until March 3 after signing a new deal in the offseason and DeAndre Jordan is likely safe thanks to his relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn received a $5.7 million disabled player exception from Dinwiddie's injury, one they can still use and then trade the veteran guard. If the Nets trade Dinwiddie first, the exception expires.
If the Nets want to bring in some defensive help or depth around their stars, Dinwiddie's contract will likely be used.
Charlotte Hornets: PG Devonte' Graham
Reason to Shop: Questionable long-term fit
Remaining Contract: One year, $1.7 million (RFA in 2021)
While Graham was the breakout star of the Hornets last year, the selection of LaMelo Ball has put his long-term future with the team in doubt.
Graham got off to a terrible start to the season shooting the ball, registering a 26.9 field-goal percentage over the first 10 games. He's been better since (39.6 percent over his last 12 contests), knocking down 38.1 percent of his threes while averaging 17.5 points and 5.8 assists per game.
Even with an improvement in play, how much will the Hornets really want to pay Graham this offseason with Ball drafted to be the long-term starter at point guard?
Graham is one of the easiest contracts in the league to move at $1.7 million, and plenty of teams should covet his playmaking. Charlotte should capitalize on his recent improved play and shop Graham for some help at center.
Chicago Bulls: SG Zach LaVine
Reason to Shop: Value at an all-time high
Remaining Contract: Two years, $39 million
The Bulls shouldn't necessarily be looking to trade LaVine, but they need to at least check on his value around the league because his value will never be higher.
With two years left on his deal at a reasonable $19.5 million per season, LaVine is posting monster numbers (26.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 steals, 64.6 true shooting percentage) and could make his first All-Star Game.
The Bulls look lottery-bound once again at 8-12 overall, a problem that's followed LaVine wherever he's been. In seven seasons in the league, not only has LaVine never made the playoffs, he's yet to play on a team with a winning record.
Chicago's revamped front office should at least see what kind of offers are out there for LaVine, especially if the Washington Wizards hold on to Bradley Beal.
Cleveland Cavaliers: PF Kevin Love
Reason to Shop: Financial flexibility
Remaining Contract: Three years, $91.5 million
Anyone want Kevin Love yet? Anyone? Did I see a hand in the back?
Love will almost certainly survive another trade deadline in Cleveland, even if his contract only extends for two more years following this season.
The 32-year-old forward has played just one full game this year while nursing a calf injury, although he's expected back on the court soon. The Cavs have been surprisingly competitive this season at 10-12, and a frontcourt combo of Love and Jarrett Allen fits together extremely well.
Cleveland is far more likely to trade either Andre Drummond, JaVale McGee or both before they hit free agency this offseason with Allen now locked in at the future of the position.
The Cavs will likely see if there's any buyers for Love, but they shouldn't feel too bad keeping him on a team that could sneak into the Eastern Conference play-in round.
Dallas Mavericks: C Dwight Powell
Reason to Shop: Clear 2021 cap space
Remaining Contract: Three years, $33.2 million
While Powell is back on the court after tearing his Achilles last year, he has clearly not been the same player that earned a $33.2 million extension.
This leaves the Mavs with some salary they would likely prefer to shed heading into free agency, especially if they can use that salary to make a run at Victor Oladipo or DeMar DeRozan.
Dallas should be exploring deals that bring in players who can help now with expiring contracts, ones capable of getting the Mavs back above .500 while also helping them get off Powell's deal.
Andre Drummond and Otto Porter Jr. are both on expiring $28 million-plus deals, ones that could clear quite a bit of space while adding a heavy dose of rebounding or three-point shooting to Dallas' roster.
Denver Nuggets: SG Gary Harris
Reason to Shop: Production not matching salary
Remaining Contract: Two years, $40.5 million
Hope of Harris ever returning to his 2017-18 form (17.5 points on 39.6 percent shooting from three) should be gone.
The 26-year-old is still a strong defender, but his outside shot has now registered at just 33.9 percent or lower for the third straight season. For a team that should be chasing titles every year, Denver needs to find a better backcourt partner for Jamal Murray.
Harris is vastly overpaid, but his deal isn't unmovable since it expires after next season. If anything, the Nuggets should see if they can swap him for another player underperforming in his current role that could benefit from a change of scenery instead of just executing a salary dump.
Denver can pitch Harris as a defensive addition to a team in need, but it shouldn't expect much in return.
Detroit Pistons: PF Blake Griffin
Reason to Shop: Production not matching salary
Remaining Contract: One year, $36.8 million ($39.0 million player option in 2021-22)
The good news? Griffin has almost matched his 2019-20 game total already, playing in 16 of the Pistons' first 21 contests.
The bad news? He's looked like a shell of his former self, averaging a 12.4 points on 37.1 percent shooting. Perhaps the most telling stat of his physical state is his dunk total. Through 16 games, Griffin has yet to register a single dunk after compiling 784 of them through his first four seasons in the league.
There's no way Griffin doesn't pick up his massive player option next season, making it highly unlikely Detroit finds a buyer at all.
Even shopping him for another bad contract should be on the table for the Pistons.
Golden State Warriors: G/F Kelly Oubre Jr.
Reason to Shop: Find a better-fitting piece
Remaining Contract: One year, $14.4 million
While it was admirable that the Warriors dove deep into the luxury tax when trading for Oubre, he's mostly been a disaster for them thus far.
Golden State is 16.1 points per 100 possessions worse with Oubre in the game, a huge swing from players like Stephen Curry (plus-1.1), Draymond Green (plus-6.8) and even Andrew Wiggins (plus-0.2) entering Thursday.
Oubre is registering a career-low true shooting percentage (46.4 percent) and began the season just 1-of-25 from three.
While he's been better lately (including a 40-point game against the Dallas Mavericks), Oubre was a minus-25 in a four-point loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
The Warriors have a chance at making a playoff run in the West, but only if they move Oubre for a better-fitting piece.
Houston Rockets: PF P.J. Tucker
Reason to Shop: Asset collection
Remaining Contract: One year, $8 million
Although the Rockets are among the hottest teams in basketball right now, Tucker should be shopped around.
The 35-year-old power forward hasn't received the contract extension he wanted and can walk in the offseason. At $8 million, he's an easy player to match salaries with in a trade, and any contender should have interest in Tucker's defense, three-point shooting and veteran leadership.
While Victor Oladipo, 28, isn't a guarantee to re-sign with the team either, he's played extremely well for Houston (21.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes) and has been key in the team's return to the playoff picture.
The Rockets should plan on Oladipo being part of the core moving forward but try to get a first-round pick for Tucker while they can.
Indiana Pacers: F Doug McDermott
Reason to Shop: Expiring contract
Remaining Contract: One year, $7.3 million
Who exactly should the Pacers be shopping? Anyone?
Victor Oladipo is already gone. Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon are playing like All-Stars and Myles Turner should be the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.
McDermott is one of the few players who should be considered, simply due to his contract expiring after this season.
The 29-year-old is averaging a career-best 12.7 points per game on 51.2 percent shooting overall. He's long been one of the league's best three-point shooters, even if his percentage (35.7) has taken a step back this season.
Plenty of contenders in need of floor spacing should be interested in McDermott if the Pacers indeed make him available. Indiana should be looking for a talent-for-talent swap, a la Oladipo-for-Caris LeVert, to get a piece back that can help its playoff push.
Los Angeles Clippers: SG Lou Williams
Reason to Shop: Declining production
Remaining Contract: One year, $8 million
At 34, it's safe to say Williams' best days are behind him.
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner hasn't had a scoring average this low (9.4 points per game) since his sophomore season in 2006-07. His true shooting mark of 49.8 percent is the worst since his rookie year.
With Montrezl Harrell gone and Williams taking a step back in play, the Clippers bench went from one of the best in the NBA to just plain average.
A free agent this offseason, Williams should be packaged with what little draft capital they have left for some better help.
Los Angeles Lakers: F Kyle Kuzma
Reason to Shop: Test the market
Remaining Contract: Three years, $29.6 million ($13.0 million player option in 2023-24)
The Lakers won't, and shouldn't, be looking to make a blockbuster trade at the deadline, with their core all playing important roles.
The only player remotely worth shopping is Kuzma, as the 25-year-old is now under a reasonable three-year, $39 million extension (including the player option) that kicks in next season. He's one of the few attractive trade pieces left on L.A.'s roster, even if the Lakers need him as a scorer and floor-spacer off the bench.
Los Angeles has few holes on the roster and should probably hang on to Kuzma for now and comb through the buyout market after the deadline instead.
Marc Gasol would be the other option here, as the 36-year-old center is finally starting to show his age.
Memphis Grizzlies: C Gorgui Dieng
Reason to Shop: Expiring contract
Remaining Contract: One year, $17.3 million
Who had Dieng leading the NBA in three-point shooting in February in their 2020-21 season pools?
The 31-year-old center is 16-of-31 (51.6 percent) on threes this season, enough to qualify for the league lead. While his improved outside shooting is nice, Dieng's expiring $17.3 million deal could be the real attraction here.
For teams outside of Memphis looking to clear cap space before free agency, Dieng's contract could be an avenue to do so. The Grizzlies' future books are extremely clean, meaning this is their chance to take back some long-term help (or a bad contract and picks) in return.
Memphis is somehow in the West playoff picture even with injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant this season, but that shouldn't prevent it from shopping Dieng for future help.
Miami Heat: SG Tyler Herro
Reason to Shop: Bradley Beal trade bait
Remaining Contract: Three years, $13.5 million
To be clear, the Heat should not shop Herro to anyone but the Washington Wizards in a deal for Bradley Beal. That's it.
The 21-year-old rising star is putting up 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists this season, following up a strong playoff run as a rookie.
If Miami gets the chance to trade for Beal at the cost of Herro, however, it needs to do it. At 7-14, the Heat can't afford to wait for Herro to hit his potential if they want to make the playoffs, much less another run to the Finals. Beal gives them a strong opportunity to do so, especially with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
Outside of Beal (or any superstar that could end up on the market), the Heat should keep Herro.
Milwaukee Bucks: SG Donte DiVincenzo
Reason to Shop: Test the market
Remaining Contract: Two years, $7.7 million
The Bucks already tried to trade Donte DiVincenzo once in a failed deal for Bodgan Bogdanovic, and the 24-year-old should have only increased his value now.
DiVincenzo has taken the necessary step to improve his outside shooting (31.8 percent coming into this season for his career, 39.6 percent in 2020-21) and still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.
With the majority of their core already in or close to their primes, the Bucks need internal improvement from DiVincenzo as the youngest member of the starting lineup to further raise their collective ceiling. Milwaukee could at least test the market now, looking for some help that's a little more seasoned.
The Bucks should feel no pressure to move the 2018 first-round pick (especially with a league-best 118.4 offensive rating), but anything goes when you have a legitimate chance at a championship.
Minnesota Timberwolves: PG Ricky Rubio
Reason to Shop: Poor production/fit
Remaining Contract: Two years, $34.8 million
While the idea to bring Rubio back to help mentor and groom the young Wolves was noble at first, the veteran point guard has been terrible trying to fit back in.
Playing a primary reserve role for the first time in his career, Rubio is posting the worst true shooting mark of his life (44.7 percent) and has been completely lost from behind the three-point line (5-of-29, 17.2 percent).
The 5-16 Wolves have been even worse in his minutes, losing by 5.5 points per 100 possessions more with Rubio in the game.
While Minnesota shouldn't want to remove all the vets from the locker room, Rubio clearly isn't fitting in and should be shopped to teams that could use an experienced playmaker.
New Orleans Pelicans: G Eric Bledsoe
Reason to Shop: Poor fit with core
Remaining Contract: Three years, $54.4 million (third year is partially guaranteed at $3.9 million)
While Lonzo Ball's name has been brought up in trade talks, the Pelicans should be looking to move their other starting guard instead.
Bledsoe and Ball just aren't a good fit, as evidenced by the latter's numbers with and without his veteran teammate beside him.
Ball is putting up 16.3 points on 44.7 percent shooting overall and 38.1 percent from three per 36 minutes with Bledsoe on the bench, compared to 14.6 points on 38.5 percent shooting overall and 31.7 percent from deep when the two share the floor.
Ball is also eight years younger than Bledsoe and fits the Pelicans' core timeline far better. Bledsoe should still carry value in the league thanks to his defense and improved outside shooting this season (39.8 percent) and should be the starting guard that gets shopped by New Orleans.
New York Knicks: PF Julius Randle
Reason to Shop: Value at an all-time high
Remaining Contract: Two years, $38.7 million (second year is partially guaranteed at $4 million)
While it looked like Knicks fans were counting the days until Randle's contract expired last season, the 26-year-old has been New York's best player this year.
Randle and Nikola Jokic are the only players in the league averaging at least 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists per game, and Randle's 39.6 percent mark from three is easily a career high.
With Obi Toppin selected eighth overall to be the power forward of the future, however, Randle could still be on the move.
New York should easily get a first-round pick (and maybe more) back should it choose to move Randle now, as his value will likely never be higher.
Even if they end up keeping him and making a run at the playoffs, Leon Rose and the Knicks front office should at least be gauging his value around the league.
Oklahoma City Thunder: G George Hill
Reason to Shop: Asset collection
Remaining Contract: Two years, $19.6 million (second year is partially guaranteed at $1.3 million)
The Thunder might trade a useful veteran for a first-round pick?? Inconceivable!
While Hill will miss the next four weeks following a procedure to treat a mallet finger injury of his right thumb, the veteran guard should be back before the March 25 trade deadline.
The 34-year-old has been a solid starter in OKC's backcourt, putting up 11.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists with shooting splits of 50.8/38.6/84.0. He's hit nearly half of his catch-and-shoot threes (47.5 percent) after leading the NBA in overall outside shooting last year.
Hill should be easy to trade for with a $9.6 million salary, and there's not a contender that couldn't use his defense and leadership.
With the Thunder undergoing a rebuild, Hill almost certainly won't make it past the deadline in OKC.
Orlando Magic: C Nikola Vucevic
Reason to Shop: Value at an all-time high
Remaining Contract: Three years, $72 million
The Magic are 4-14 since starting the season 4-0 and will be without Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz for the entire season. Aaron Gordon is out until March or later with a severe left ankle sprain as well, with Orlando falling to 28th (minus-6.9) in net rating already as a result.
It may be time to sell high on Vucevic.
The 30-year-old center is having the best season of his career, putting up 22.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals and is shooting 43.3 percent from three on 6.1 attempts per game.
His contract is reasonable enough for a contender to swallow up (looking at your trade exception, Boston), and the Magic need to give 2018 lottery pick Mo Bamba more minutes at some point.
Orlando should be listening to offers for Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross before the deadline and focusing on getting a young, healthy team back next year.
Philadelphia 76ers: G/F Danny Green
Reason to Shop: Expiring contract
Remaining Contract: One year, $15.4 million
Philly should be pretty pleased with its roster and shouldn't feel pressure to shop anyone at the deadline.
Green has been playing better as of late (10.7 points on 40.3 percent shooting from three over his last 11 games) and is an important defensive piece on the wing for the Sixers. If Philly wants to make any sort of impact deal, however, his $15.4 million expiring deal stands out as a salary matcher.
The Sixers could use Matisse Thybulle or rookie Tyrese Maxey as trade bait for a more established rotation piece, but letting them grow and develop would help maximize their value later.
Alone at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, keeping Green (and everyone else) would be just fine.
Phoenix Suns: PF/C Dario Saric
Reason to Shop: Questionable long-term fit
Remaining Contract: Three years, $27.1 million
Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges certainly aren't going anywhere, and Deandre Ayton appears quite safe as well.
Saric could be the victim of too many frontcourt bodies when he returns from being out due to health and safety protocols, joining a group that includes Ayton, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson, Frank Kaminsky and rookie Jalen Smith.
Saric, 26, is a talented offensive player who can spend time at power forward or center and is on a reasonable contract. Teams that need floor spacing may give Phoenix a call, especially if Smith finds a regular spot in the rotation.
Portland Trail Blazers: G Anfernee Simons
Reason to Shop: Test the market
Remaining Contract: Two years, $6.2 million
Simons has remained a talented yet unnecessary piece in Portland's rotation.
The definition of a score-first guard, Simons is never going to land a starting job with the Blazers but could thrive as a bucket-getter on a rebuilding team.
Teams still have time to evaluate Simons before deciding what his next contract will look like, and they should be pleased with his improved three-point shooting (40.5 percent) and measly 7.6 turnover percentage.
The Blazers should look to hang onto their veteran core while shopping Simons and even Gary Trent Jr. for win-now help with Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum still in their primes.
Sacramento Kings: SG Buddy Hield
Reason to Shop: Questionable long-term fit
Remaining Contract: Four years, $86 million
Hield has been underperforming for years in Sacramento but still has the potential to reach his 2018-19 season level (20.7 points on 42.7 percent from three) somewhere else.
With rookie Tyrese Haliburton looking more than capable of earning a starting guard spot, now is the time for Sacramento to move Hield.
Still one of the best pure shooters in the game, Hield is knocking down 43.8 percent of his pull-up threes this season and can also put the ball on the floor and score. He's in his prime at age 28 and would look good in the backcourt of the Golden State Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans or Dallas Mavericks.
The Kings should also listen to offers for Hassan Whiteside, Nemanja Bjelica and even Harrison Barnes as well.
San Antonio Spurs: F/C LaMarcus Aldridge
Reason to Shop: Expiring contract
Remaining Contract: One year, $24 million
Even though the Spurs are notorious for staying quiet at the deadline, they should make an exception for Aldridge.
The 35-year-old will be a free agent this offseason and has endured a noticeable slip in play this year. He's down to 26.7 minutes a night in San Antonio's rotation, pulling down a career-low 8.4 percent of all available rebounds.
The Spurs still carry playoff hope at 12-10, but they shouldn't have any real title aspirations. Moving Aldridge now would ensure they get something for him before his contract expires and might actually improve the team, as evidenced by Aldridge's minus-13.1 on/off rating.
San Antonio likely won't trade Aldridge (or make any other noticeable moves), even though it probably should.
Toronto Raptors: C Aron Baynes
Reason to Shop: Poor production
Remaining Contract: Two years, $14.4 million (second year is non-guaranteed)
While Baynes was supposed to help cover the losses of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, he's struggled mightily as the team's starting center.
Outplayed by backup Chris Boucher in just about every area this season, Baynes is posting a career-worst 45.3 true shooting percentage while averaging just 5.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in his 18.6 minutes.
If the Raptors want to move on, trading Baynes' contract will be easy as it essentially serves as an expiring $7 million deal. Boucher could be promoted to the team's starting center, or Toronto could look to make a move for a starter like Andre Drummond.
At 34, Baynes may simply be on the downside of his career. The 9-12 Raptors need an upgrade.
Utah Jazz: C Udoka Azubuike
Reason to Shop: Depth at position
Remaining Contract: Four years, $10 million
With the league's best record, the Jazz have no reason to be shopping anyone.
Donovan Mitchell has once again been the go-to scorer the team needs, Mike Conley looks much more comfortable in his second season in Utah, and Rudy Gobert is under contract until 2025.
Even Jordan Clarkson (17.4 points per game off the bench), Bojan Bogdanovic (14.9 points, 40.3 percent from three) and Joe Ingles (10.5 points, 4.2 assists, 44.3 percent from three) are all playing at a high level.
The only reason to even list Azubuike here, a first-round pick in 2020, is the team's long-term depth at center. The 21-year-old out of Kansas was drafted before Gobert signed a five-year, $205 million contract extension. Utah has Derrick Favors under contract for the next two years, with the veteran holding a $10.2 million player option for the 2022-23 season.
The Jazz could look to shop Azubuike for a young point guard buried on a roster somewhere, given Conley's age (33) and impending free agency
Washington Wizards: PG Russell Westbrook
Reason to Shop: Financial Flexibility
Remaining Contract: Three years, $132.7 million
While Westbrook's last three games are eye-popping (28.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 53.3 percent shooting from three), let's not forget the nine contests that preceded those.
The 32-year-old still turns the ball over more than anyone in the league (4.8 per game), and Washington is just 2-10 when he plays compared to 3-3 when the former MVP sits.
Westbrook's true shooting mark (49.0 percent) is the worst since his rookie season, with just 15.2 percent of his shots coming within three feet of the basket (compared to 41.5 percent last year).
The Wizards are getting beat by an average of 7.4 points per 100 possessions with Westbrook in the game, and his contract is one of the worst in the league.
If Washington can get anyone to focus on his last three games, even moving Westbrook for a shorter terrible contract would be worth it.
Stats via Basketball Reference and NBA.com and up to date through Wednesday's games unless otherwise noted.