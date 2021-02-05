The Player Every NBA Team Should Shop at the Trade Deadline

1 of 30

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Reason to Shop: New contract hesitations

Remaining Contract: One year, $4.1 million (RFA in 2021)

Collins and the Hawks were unable to agree on a contract extension before the season, meaning the 23-year-old big man will be one of the best players on the free-agent market.

Although the Hawks have the rights to match any deal he receives, they clearly don't want to give him a max contract, or a deal would have already gotten done. While Collins is an important part of the core (with averages of 17.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks with a 64.0 true shooting percentage this season), Atlanta already has a fair amount of money tied up in the frontcourt.

Danilo Gallinari is making $19.5 million this year as a backup power forward, Clint Capela is at $16 million, and a new deal for Collins could start at $25 million-plus per year. The Hawks also have Onyeka Okongwu and De'Andre Hunter (as a combo forward) in the frontcourt.

With a max extension for Trae Young coming this offseason, the Hawks need to at least see what kind of offers they can get in return for Collins before committing to another hefty contract.