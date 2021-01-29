Chiefs' Willie Gay Out For Super Bowl After Surgery on Meniscus Injury

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will miss Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after undergoing surgery Thursday on a meniscus injury in his knee.

Jon Sokoloff of WCBI first reported news of the surgery. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Gay is facing a four-month recovery timetable.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

