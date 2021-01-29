    Chiefs' Willie Gay Out For Super Bowl After Surgery on Meniscus Injury

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 29, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay is helped off the field after getting injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay will miss Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after undergoing surgery Thursday on a meniscus injury in his knee.

    Jon Sokoloff of WCBI first reported news of the surgery. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted Gay is facing a four-month recovery timetable.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Willie Gay Out for Super Bowl

      Chiefs rookie LB won’t play in Super Bowl LV after tearing meniscus at practice Thursday (PFT)

      Willie Gay Out for Super Bowl
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Willie Gay Out for Super Bowl

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Updated Super Bowl Betting Preview

      Vegas odds and current money line for Chiefs vs. Bucs

      Updated Super Bowl Betting Preview
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Updated Super Bowl Betting Preview

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room

      Raiders WR was 'screaming' at teammates after Week 16 loss to Dolphins (The Athletic)

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Agholor Snapped in Locker Room

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Romo: Mahomes Will Never Match Brady's Legacy If He Loses SB 55

      Romo: Mahomes Will Never Match Brady's Legacy If He Loses SB 55
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Romo: Mahomes Will Never Match Brady's Legacy If He Loses SB 55

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report