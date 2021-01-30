Predicting the Biggest Winners and Losers of WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Match Card

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Royal Rumble is one of the most important wrestling pay-per-views of the year, but not every Superstar participating in the event will come out a winner.

WWE has a funny way of making even the most popular performers look like chumps if it helps build one of its hand-chosen Superstars.

While top athletes like Drew McIntyre and Bianca Belair will leave Sunday's show as the biggest winners of the night, other bona fide draws like Kevin Owens and AJ Styles will find themselves gaining little from the January PPV.

Here are the biggest predicted winners and losers for the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

As WWE champion, Drew McIntyre's run has been plagued by the lack of fans and excitement in the product. With that said, the Scottish Psychopath has been excellent in his role and has made the most of his opportunities.

At the Royal Rumble, McIntyre will retain his title against a legend.

Whether or not wrestling fans like Goldberg, there is no doubt about the impact he had on the business. As one of the biggest stars of the Monday Night War and a box office draw, Goldberg putting over McIntyre would be a massive boost for the champion.

The match should be a short showcase of what makes Goldberg so much fun to watch, followed by the sudden explosiveness and dominance McIntyre showed against Brock Lesnar. If the champion retains the title, he will be the night's biggest winner.

Loser: Kevin Owens

There are few Superstars on the WWE roster with as much pure talent on the mic or in the ring as Kevin Owens, but his job at the Royal Rumble will be to make Roman Reigns look like a viable world champion.

Instead of using Owens to make others look good, it should be his time to shine.

Owens is almost certainly going to put on a great Last Man Standing match with Reigns, but it will be all for naught, as he will take another loss and lose even more credibility with casual wrestling fans.

From the defeat against Goldberg for the Universal Championship in 2017 to his recent losses against Reigns, putting Owens out as prey again is a slap in the face to the amount of work he has put in throughout his career.

Winner: Bianca Belair

As one of the most talented all-around performers on the roster regardless of gender, it's time for Bianca Belair to realize her potential and win the 2021 Royal Rumble.

After registering the joint-most eliminations during last year's 30-woman Battle Royal, WWE Creative needs to pull the trigger and book Belair to walk away from Sunday's PPV with the biggest win of her life.

Not only would a victory at the Royal Rumble cement her place at the top of the women's division for casual wrestling fans, but it would also set up possible dream matches against Asuka on Raw or Sasha Banks on SmackDown.

Belair winning is best for business.

Loser: AJ Styles

Despite being arguably the best in-ring worker in the business and one of the most entertaining characters in WWE, AJ Styles has been involved in storylines that make little to no sense since his jump to Raw in October.

Styles has been synonymous with the 30-man Battle Royal since he made his debut at the show in 2016, but he doesn't look to have a clear path to WrestleMania. If he doesn't build a marquee feud during the match, this will be a missed opportunity.

While there is still a chance WWE pulls out a Hail Mary and has Styles eliminate Edge or someone of that ilk to set up a major storyline, there is also a distinct chance Styles will just be caught by Omos and then dumped unceremoniously.

