NFL Rumors: Mark Brunell Expected to Be Named Lions' New QBs Coach

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mark Brunell is expected to join the Detroit Lions as the quarterbacks coach, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Thursday that Brunell was interviewing for the job. The three-time Pro Bowler, who was the backup to Drew Brees on the Super Bowl champion New Orleans Saints in 2009, was most recently working as a radio host in Jacksonville, according to Rapoport.

Brunell joined the Jaguars for their first season in 1995, one year after appearing in two games with the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him in the fifth round in 1993. Through nine years in Jacksonville, he led the team to four postseason appearances in its first five seasons, including its first division title in 1998.

After leaving the Jaguars in 2003, he played in Washington, New Orleans and New York (Jets) before retiring in 2011.

If Brunell is hired, he will reunite with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who was the running backs coach with the Jets when Brunell was with the team. But it's unclear who exactly the 50-year-old will be coaching with the Lions, since franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford has formally requested a trade.