    Steven Matz Thanks Mets Fans on Twitter After Trade to Blue Jays for Prospects

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IJanuary 29, 2021

    New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) walks off the mound after a rough outing against the Washington Nationals in a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Former New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz took to Twitter on Thursday to address fans of the team that drafted him out of high school in 2009.

    Matz was dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in a trade that brought three pitching prospects to New York—Sean Reid-Foley, Yennsy Diaz and Josh Winckowski. The move took $5.2 million off of the Mets' books, amid reports that the team is considered "the favorites" to sign highly sought-after free agent Trevor Bauer (h/t Bob Nightengale of USA Today). 

    Matz, who turns 30 in May, had a career-worst season for the Mets in 2020, going 0-5 in six starts and nine appearances with a 9.68 ERA in 30.2 innings. He gave up 14 home runs. 

    In Toronto, he'll be a candidate to join a rotation that includes Hyun Jin Ryu, Nate Pearson, Tanner Roark and Robbie Ray. 

