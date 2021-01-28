Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Panthers to Be 'Aggressive' in Pursuit of Texans QB

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly "going to be aggressive" in pursuing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He also reported Watson requested a trade out of Houston, months after signing a four-year, $156 million contract extension.

The Panthers looked to sixth-year quarterback Teddy Bridgewater under center this season. Bridgewater, who hadn't been a full-time starter since a Pro Bowl season in 2015, finished the year with 3,733 yards and 15 touchdowns, with 11 interceptions and a 69.1 completion percentage.

