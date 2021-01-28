    Ron Rivera's Daughter Courtney Says WFT Head Coach Is Cancer-Free

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera looks on during the NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera is cancer-free. 

    On Thursday, Rivera's daughter Courtney asked for prayers and well-wishes. She then sent a follow-up message saying her father, who coached during the 2020 season with cancer, was now officially cancer-free:

    Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted Rivera underwent his last treatment for squamous cell carcinoma in October. Thursday was a checkup, and the family received the results it was hoping for.

    Rivera underwent more than two months of treatment and a seven-week cycle of proton treatment and chemotherapy after he was diagnosed in the summer.

    He continued to coach the Football Team and did not miss a game even though he received IV fluids at halftime.

    Washington won the NFC East at 7-9 and lost by eight points to the eventual NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs.

    Rivera also coached the Carolina Panthers from 2011-19 and made the playoffs four times. The Panthers won the NFC during the 2015 season with Rivera leading the way from the sidelines.

