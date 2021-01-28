Tom Brady Says Parents Are 'Doing Great' After COVID-19; Will Attend Super Bowl

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Tom Brady's parents are "doing great" and will be in attendance at the Super Bowl next week, months after they were diagnosed with COVID-19 (h/t Fred Goodall of the Associated Press).

The elder Tom Brady revealed earlier this week that he was hospitalized for nearly three weeks with the virus, while Galynn Brady, a breast cancer survivor, was not as seriously ill.

The couple, both 76, were not in the stands for Brady's first two games of the season due to their illness.

Brady Sr. said his son FaceTimed him every day and was "stressed out" by the situation his parents were in.

The younger Brady said he'll "have a full contingent" supporting him as the Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 7.

The championship game marks his 10th Super Bowl. He won six of his nine appearances during his 20-year career with the New England Patriots, which closed when he signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Before Brady's arrival, the Buccaneers had missed the postseason 12 years in a row.

"This year has been unbelievable," the elder Brady said. "Not knowing where we're going to start the season out, and being where we are to end the season is just a stunning development as far as I'm concerned. ... Getting to the 10th Super Bowl in 19 years of playing is pretty—it's incomprehensible, actually. It's beyond anything we could ever imagine."

Brady told reporters Thursday that his parents were only able to attend one game this season: the Bucs' 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints back in November.

Surely the entirety of the Brady family is hoping to bring better luck when they head to Tampa for the big game.