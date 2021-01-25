    Tom Brady's Parents Had COVID-19 in September; Dad Hospitalized for 3 Weeks

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 25, 2021

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) poses for a photo with his parents, Tom and Galynn Brady, in Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012, in Indianapolis. The Patriots are scheduled to face the New York Giants in NFL football Super Bowl XLVI on Feb. 5. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Both of Tom Brady's parents contracted COVID-19 in September, and his father dealt with significant symptoms. 

    "I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," Tom Brady Sr. told Mike Greenberg on ESPN Radio Monday (via TMZ Sports).

    "It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital," he added. "That's serious stuff."

    Brady's mom, Galynn, is a breast cancer survivor but she did not require hospitalization.

    The two have both recovered.

    "We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good," Brady said.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

