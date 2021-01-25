Tom Brady's Parents Had COVID-19 in September; Dad Hospitalized for 3 Weeks

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Both of Tom Brady's parents contracted COVID-19 in September, and his father dealt with significant symptoms.

"I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," Tom Brady Sr. told Mike Greenberg on ESPN Radio Monday (via TMZ Sports).

"It was a matter of life and death, just like anybody who goes to the hospital," he added. "That's serious stuff."

Brady's mom, Galynn, is a breast cancer survivor but she did not require hospitalization.

The two have both recovered.

"We're healthy, we're happy and everything is good," Brady said.

