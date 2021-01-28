Bradley Beal Focused on Turning Wizards' Season Around Despite Trade Rumors

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Bradley Beal may be struggling to deal with the Washington Wizards' 3-11 start to the season, but he isn't looking to join a different team.

At least, not for now.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA's leading scorer this season (35.4 points per game) remains focused on turning the season around and helping the Wizards grow.

Washington has lost five of its last six games despite Beal topping 40 points in three of those contests.

Images of Beal sitting disappointed on the bench as the Wizards waste away another All-NBA-caliber performance have become the norm lately. The team remains without the likes of Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans, Troy Brown Jr., Rui Hachimura, Ish Smith and Moritz Wagner because of the league's health and safety protocols.

The Wizards also have a financial incentive to hold onto Beal, given his contract includes a 15 percent trade kicker that could cost the team up to an additional $9 million.

Yet it's hard to see Washington turning around its season anytime soon, regardless of if and when the full roster is available again. The Eastern Conference's last-place team is 30th in points allowed (120.4 per game).

There are reports that head coach Scott Brooks is on the hot seat, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, but he noted that's just the start of their problems:

"Even if the Wizards keep Beal for the rest of the season, they project to have no cap space to sign free agents, leaving them with only the midlevel exception (worth under $10 million). Significant players will be hard to come by before the deadline, and any that can be had would come at the cost of sacrificing pieces with the most long-term value: Avdija, Hachimura, and draft picks. Moving talented young players and picks would seem desperate."

Beal would instantly become the most attractive name on the trade market should he demand out. It just hasn't come to that yet.