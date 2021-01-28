Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Can Surpass Tom Brady's Legacy If Any Player Can

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, it will be a matchup between the greatest quarterback that has ever played in Tom Brady and the greatest quarterback that could be Patrick Mahomes.

And Bucs head coach Bruce Arians thinks Mahomes might be the one player capable of exceeding Brady's incredible legacy.

"If there was a player who could do it, it would be Patrick," he told reporters Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.