    Bruce Arians: Patrick Mahomes Can Surpass Tom Brady's Legacy If Any Player Can

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates with teammates after the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 38-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, it will be a matchup between the greatest quarterback that has ever played in Tom Brady and the greatest quarterback that could be Patrick Mahomes.

    And Bucs head coach Bruce Arians thinks Mahomes might be the one player capable of exceeding Brady's incredible legacy. 

    "If there was a player who could do it, it would be Patrick," he told reporters Thursday.

                           

