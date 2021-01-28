    Ben Roethlisberger Needs Contract Alteration to Return to Steelers, Per Rooney

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in action during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger informed the team he plans to return in 2021, and the two sides plan on working toward a solution to lower his salary-cap hold, owner Art Rooney II told reporters Thursday.

    Rooney said the Steelers informed Roethlisberger that his $41.3 million cap number for 2021 is untenable, and some sort of renegotiation will need to take place to lower that figure. A simple solution could see the Steelers sign their longtime quarterback to a contract extension that includes voidable years and converts his $15 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

    The 38-year-old had considered retirement in past seasons and is heading into the final year of his contract, but he maintained throughout 2020 that he planned to honor the remainder of his deal. 

        

