Deshaun Watson Rumors: Insiders Say QB Willing to Hold out No Matter the Cost

Deshaun Watson reportedly doesn't want to remain with the Houston Texans and will go to great lengths to force a trade.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the quarterback's formal demand for a deal means he is "willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost."

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Watson made an official trade request with Houston "weeks ago," and his opinion has not changed with the hiring of head coach David Culley.

