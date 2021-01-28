    Deshaun Watson Rumors: Insiders Say QB Willing to Hold out No Matter the Cost

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson walks off the field before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. Star quarterback Deshaun Watson has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, because they werenâ€™t authorized to discuss the request publicly. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson reportedly doesn't want to remain with the Houston Texans and will go to great lengths to force a trade.

    According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the quarterback's formal demand for a deal means he is "willing to not show up, no matter what it may cost."

    This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Watson made an official trade request with Houston "weeks ago," and his opinion has not changed with the hiring of head coach David Culley.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

      Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      King Henry on Watson Request 😂

      Titans RB wouldn't be upset to see Deshaun leave the AFC South: 'That's a good thing for us' (Dan Patrick Show)

      King Henry on Watson Request 😂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      King Henry on Watson Request 😂

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      What Will the Texans Do in Response to Watson’s Request?

      What Will the Texans Do in Response to Watson’s Request?
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      What Will the Texans Do in Response to Watson’s Request?

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun

      Houston doesn’t want to trade Watson and wants to repair the relationship with its star QB (Houston Chronicle)

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Want to Keep Deshaun

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report