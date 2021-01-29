Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Royal Rumble 2021

Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Royal Rumble 2021January 29, 2021
- Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg (WWE Championship)
- Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens (Universal Championship)
- Charlotte and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Men's Royal Rumble
- Women's Royal Rumble
WrestleMania may be the biggest WWE show of the year, but the Royal Rumble provides the most excitement in the eyes of many fans.
The Rumble matches are known for featuring big returns, legendary cameos and the occasional shocking winner who earns a WrestleMania title shot.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the WWE title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
Keith Lee. We're well past the point of Goldberg serving any purpose other than to put someone over. If he's not going to do that with McIntyre, the best person to receive a big boost to his career is Lee. It would put him on the map, whereas anyone else would be either too far out of the realm of believability, is already past the point of needing such a win, or would be a waste to put over.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce’s increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
Pearce is a byproduct of WWE making a promise it knew it couldn't keep. When the idea of general managers was thrown out in favor of the McMahon family taking over, everyone knew they'd revert back to having some kind of authority figure down the line. It's too hard to tell stories without having some semblance of management.
He has done a decent job with the role. He's been written somewhat blandly compared to past authority figures, but that's OK, because he's not hogging the spotlight as others have done. However, given how the alternative for Reigns is a rematch with Owens, Pearce arguably should have taken the spotlight here, as it would have been more interesting overall.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
D. They have no team name, no matching gear, two separate feuds that keep them away from each other rather than as a unit, came about from nowhere since it was originally supposed to be Lana in Flair's place, and there's a good chance they drop the belts here.
If that happens, we'll look back at this as entirely pointless other than to give The Queen the tag title reign to broaden her list of accomplishments.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
Braun Strowman. Not only does The Monster Among Men deserve an epic victory like coming out on top in the 30-man Battle Royal, but it would also be poetic justice that he is again tasked with taking a championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
As someone who enjoyed Pearce and his NWA battles against Colt Cabana, it makes me happy that he is getting a run on television. As an authority figure, he has been both believable when giving orders to faces and sympathetic when being demeaned by heels.
He is WWE's best authority figure in years.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
F. There are moments where the storyline makes sense, but the execution has been lackluster at best. The involvement of Ric Flair and Lacey Evans has been pathetic, leaving Charlotte and Asuka—two of the best performers on the roster—to salvage segments the WWE Universe doesn't care about.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
The only two people I'd want to see face Goldberg at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship are either Keith Lee or Bobby Lashley. Both men are ready for that main event spotlight and would make for fun opponents for Goldberg.
That said, Goldberg taking on either Lashley or Lee could still happen without the world title involved.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
While it was difficult to care about Pearce early on because his role as an authority figure was so poorly defined, WWE has done an effective job of endearing him to the audience through his interactions with Reigns.
He has held his own in all of the segments and made many fans want to see him get in the ring with The Tribal Chief eventually. I hope his strong presence on SmackDown continues in the weeks and months ahead.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
Although it's only been just over five weeks, I'd have to give this reign a solid C, and that might be generous.
Their matches have been fine, but they appear together so infrequently that it's easy to forget they're the tag team champions. They're busy doing other stuff right now, which makes their run feel completely pointless.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
I would hope that Goldberg does not win, but if he does, the best opponent for him at WrestleMania would be Lee. Someone needs to get over as the next big man in WWE with the help of the WCW legend. The Limitless One can benefit massively from dominantly defeating him.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
Pearce has done what so few have done before him: He has made an impact as an authority figure without taking over the product.
His slow build to this role has been fun, and he fits so well on the current product. He and Reigns have serious chemistry on the mic as well.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
It feels unfair to grade a championship reign that just started. But it does seem like the trend established will continue for a couple of months, given the two women involved.
This gets a D+ because the champions have had a few good title defenses. However, The Queen has looked far too dominant, while The Empress of Tomorrow has looked the opposite.
The team has struggled to build up anyone and often felt unnecessary given Asuka is also the Raw women’s champion.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
Keith Lee. He should be a dominant champion, and defeating Goldberg to do so would be a proper push toward stardom. But that means Goldberg has to hold the title until WrestleMania, so everyone loses.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
I love Pearce's authority role. He’s actually a figure using his agency and wits to manage a tenuous situation. He is willing to fight if need be and engage in competent gamesmanship with Reigns and Paul Heyman. I think he's a solid ingredient to the feud.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
C. It’s cool to see two Hall of Fame-caliber Superstars on the same team, but what have they truly done together? Charlotte has more relevance in her side feud with Lacey Evans than as Asuka’s tag partner.
They should be dominating all three brands like Sasha Banks and Bayley did while building tension between the two over the Raw women's title. Instead, though, they engage in separate feuds.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
If Goldberg wins the WWE title on Sunday, there is only one man on the roster I would like to see win the men's Rumble match and challenge him. It has to be Big E.
The New Day member has said more than once this would be his dream match, and it would be the only way to justify putting the title on Goldberg.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
I think Pearce has been great as a foil for Reigns on SmackDown. I question some of his decision-making, such as not allowing Drew Gulak to just enter the men's Royal Rumble match like everyone else, but it was cool to see him get one up on Reigns two weeks ago.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
D. The only thing that really stops me from giving this an F is the fact that they are both such good in-ring competitors, but this is a pairing that is going nowhere fast.
They barely even seem like a team because they don't interact that much, they’re not on screen that much together, and they're both working separate angles.
This is nothing more than WWE's usual insistence on throwing together tag teams with no long-term plans for them, and it was obvious from the beginning.
This may seem harsh, but the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship desperately needs a pair of flag-bearers who are only a tag team and not singles wrestlers with differing goals. This is a problem that has hindered the titles for too long.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
Regardless of who leaves the men's Rumble match with the WWE title, I would love to see WWE double down on Big E's push and make the main event of WrestleMania a title vs. title bout with the IC and WWE Championships on the line.
Strap the rocket to Big E's back and push him to the moon.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce’s increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
I have been happy to see Pearce get more responsibilities ever since he first showed up to break up a fight. He is one of the indie stars who never got a shot at success on a big stage, so it's gratifying to see him now in a position of authority.
He just needs to remain fair in his decision-making and he could make this a multi-year role.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
This has been a D-rated title reign at best. WWE has done nothing to position them as a cohesive unit and insists on giving them different singles feuds for some reason.
This division either needs to go or WWE has to establish a handful of teams and build it up properly. Asuka and Charlotte could have been an awesome team, but management has dropped the ball.
Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre
Q: If Goldberg wins the title, who would you want to see win the men’s Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?
The thought of that possibility is terrifying but if it did happen, the only real option would be Goldberg vs. Edge in a battle of the Spears. Given how shallow some of the storylines involving part-timers are, it would be right on-brand for the title feud to be that ridiculous.
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce's increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?
Pearce has done exceptionally well as an on-screen authority figure on SmackDown, thanks to his wealth of experience as a performer in his own right. He knows how to establish himself without overshadowing the talent around him and he has fit right in.
Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?
F. There is no title run. Sure, they have the belts and have defended them a few times, but they aren’t even involved in the same programs, let alone as a cohesive team.
Asuka has been the most devalued double champion of all time, while WWE Creative continues to be obsessed with reminding us that Charlotte's father is The Nature Boy. It’s been woefully handled and needs to end.
Predictions
- Goldberg vs. McIntyre (AM, DW, GM, KB, JJ, PL, EB, CM)
- Reigns (AM, DW, GM, KB, JJ, PL, EB, CM) vs. Owens
- Charlotte Flair and Asuka (KB, PL) vs. Jax and Baszler (AM, DW, GM, JJ, EB, CM)
- Mango: Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Edge
- Wood: Strowman, Bryan, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura
- Matthews: Bryan, Lee, Nakamura, Sheamus
- Berge: Brock Lesnar, Big E, Bryan, Edge
- Jeff J: Lee, Edge, Big E, Randy Orton
- Lindsey: Edge, Big E, Mustafa Ali, Bryan
- Mueller: Edge, Lee, Bryan, Strowman
- Beaston: Edge, Bryan, Big E, Lesnar
- Mango: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Bayley
- Wood: Bayley, Belair, Charlotte, Jax
- Matthews: Belair, Ripley, Charlotte, Bayley
- Berge: Belair, Ripley, Bayley, Charlotte.
- Jeff J: Bayley, Belair, Charlotte, Ripley
- Lindsey: Belair, Alexa Bliss, Ripley, Peyton Royce
- Mueller: Bliss, Bayley, Ripley, Belair
- Beaston: Belair, Charlotte, Lacey Evans, Bayley
Men's Royal Rumble
Women's Royal Rumble