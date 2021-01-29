Bleacher Report's WWE Staff Predictions for Royal Rumble 2021

1 of 9

Goldberg vs. Drew McIntyre

Q: If Goldberg wins the WWE title, who would you want to see win the men's Rumble and face him at WrestleMania?

Keith Lee. We're well past the point of Goldberg serving any purpose other than to put someone over. If he's not going to do that with McIntyre, the best person to receive a big boost to his career is Lee. It would put him on the map, whereas anyone else would be either too far out of the realm of believability, is already past the point of needing such a win, or would be a waste to put over.

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

Q: How do you feel about Adam Pearce’s increased presence in this feud and how has he done as an authority figure so far?

Pearce is a byproduct of WWE making a promise it knew it couldn't keep. When the idea of general managers was thrown out in favor of the McMahon family taking over, everyone knew they'd revert back to having some kind of authority figure down the line. It's too hard to tell stories without having some semblance of management.

He has done a decent job with the role. He's been written somewhat blandly compared to past authority figures, but that's OK, because he's not hogging the spotlight as others have done. However, given how the alternative for Reigns is a rematch with Owens, Pearce arguably should have taken the spotlight here, as it would have been more interesting overall.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Q: Using the traditional A-F grading scale, how would you grade the tag title run of Asuka and Charlotte?

D. They have no team name, no matching gear, two separate feuds that keep them away from each other rather than as a unit, came about from nowhere since it was originally supposed to be Lana in Flair's place, and there's a good chance they drop the belts here.

If that happens, we'll look back at this as entirely pointless other than to give The Queen the tag title reign to broaden her list of accomplishments.