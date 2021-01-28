Chelsea Gray Reportedly Agrees on Aces Contract After 5 Years with Sparks

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Aces reportedly will sign guard Chelsea Gray, according to Howard Megdal of The Next.

Gray spent the past five years with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning three All-Star selections while contributing to the 2016 squad that won the WNBA title. She finished last season averaging 14.0 points and a team-high 5.3 assists per game.

The 28-year-old is also known for her outside shooting, making 38.5 percent of three-point attempts in her career.

