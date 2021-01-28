    Spurs HC Gregg Popovich Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Advocates for Others in PSA Video

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich walks off the court after he was ejected during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in San Antonio, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich received his COVID-19 vaccine on camera in a video through NBA Cares:

    The video also advocates for others to get the vaccine when available. 

    "Sciencewise, it's a no-brainer. It's the right thing to do so we can all get on track again,'' Popovich said.

    Popovich turned 72 on Thursday and is the oldest coach in the NBA. Most states have prioritized vaccines for those most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19, which includes those over 65 years old.

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said players in the NBA won't "jump the line" for vaccines, but noted "there's real value in our players demonstrating to a broader community how important it is to get vaccinated," per Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

