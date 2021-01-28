    Schefter Explains Dak Prescott-Cowboys Contract, Franchise Tag, Trade Situation

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2021

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pump fakes as he looks to throw a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys could trade Dak Prescott after placing the franchise tag on him this offseason, but the quarterback would need to agree to any deal.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the situation Thursday (1:05):

    "That would be his unofficial no-trade clause. They could not just trade him without his consent."

       

       

