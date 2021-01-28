Schefter Explains Dak Prescott-Cowboys Contract, Franchise Tag, Trade Situation

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys could trade Dak Prescott after placing the franchise tag on him this offseason, but the quarterback would need to agree to any deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the situation Thursday (1:05):

"That would be his unofficial no-trade clause. They could not just trade him without his consent."

