1 Player Every NHL Team Must Protect at 2021 Expansion Draft
The NHL will increase to 32 franchises when the Seattle Kraken join the league for the 2021-22 season. Their roster will be largely composed of players selected in an expansion draft scheduled for July 21.
Rules governing the Kraken's expansion draft will be similar to the Vegas Golden Knights draft in 2017. They will be allowed to choose one player from each club. The Golden Knights are exempt because of their short history in the league.
The 30 teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender or eight skaters (forwards and defensemen) and one goalie. Players with no-movement clauses cannot be exposed in the expansion draft unless they agree to waive their clauses. First- and second-year players and unsigned draft picks are also exempt.
While those teams will attempt to protect as many of their best players as possible, each club has one player it cannot afford to lose to the Kraken. Some are franchise superstars, some are promising youngsters and others are underrated members of lineups.
Here's a look at one player from each club who must be shielded from the expansion draft. We've excluded players with no-movement clauses and those eligible for unrestricted free-agent status when the free-agent market opens July 28.
Anaheim Ducks: John Gibson
The Anaheim Ducks are bringing in younger players as they attempt to return to perennial playoff contention. Several veterans will also be crucial to their rebuild. With aging center Ryan Getzlaf, 35, slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, John Gibson is the Ducks' most valuable player.
In his fifth season as the Ducks' starting goalie, the 27-year-old Gibson is in his prime. The 6'2", 207-pounder is a skillful, athletic netminder. He was the co-winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy in 2015-16 with then-teammate Frederik Andersen for allowing the fewest goals against.
Gibson's goaltending stats declined over the past two seasons. However, that was more reflective of the team in front of him than of his performance. He still gives the Ducks a chance to win each game. Signed through 2026-27, he remains a key part of their plans.
Arizona Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper
The Arizona Coyotes have built a foundation of young players that includes defenseman Jakob Chychrun and forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Christian Dvorak and Conor Garland. However, it's 30-year-old goaltender Darcy Kuemper who must be protected above all others in the expansion draft.
Kuemper spent several seasons as a backup with the Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings until the Coyotes acquired him during the 2017-18 season. The 6'5", 215-pounder soon established himself as their starting goaltender. His efforts enabled the Coyotes to secure a spot in last summer's return-to-play tournament, and he backstopped them to an upset of the Nashville Predators during the qualifying round.
The Coyotes hope to become a legitimate playoff contender after several frustrating seasons. Their young players must build their confidence without fearing their mistakes will end up in the back of their net. They have come to depend on Kuemper's goaltending to bail them out.
Losing him in the expansion draft could be a significant setback to their postseason hopes.
Boston Bruins: David Pastrnak
Since his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins in 2015-16, David Pastrnak has steadily developed into one of the league's most exciting scorers. With longtime veterans such as Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci aging, the 24-year-old winger will eventually become the Bruins' franchise player.
Pastrnak tallied 34 or more goals and 70-plus points in each of the past four seasons. The 2019-20 campaign was his best. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic cut short the regular season, he tallied a career-high 48 goals to become a co-winner of the Maurice Richard Trophy, along with Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, as the league's top goal scorer. He also led the Bruins with a career-best 95 points.
Dynamic, game-breaking wingers such as Pastrnak aren't easy to find. As he recovers from offseason hip surgery, the Bruins' offensive struggles have driven home his worth.
Buffalo Sabres: Jack Eichel
The Buffalo Sabres haven't reached the playoffs since 2010-11. Any hope they have of ending that stretch of futility rests with Jack Eichel, their captain and franchise player.
Selected second overall in the 2015 draft, Eichel has tallied 24-plus goals and 56 or more points in each season he's been in the NHL. With 36 goals and 78 points in 68 games in 2019-20, he was on his way to a career-best performance before the regular season ended early.
Eichel, 24, has led the Sabres in scoring every season since 2016-17, overcoming injuries earlier in his career while steadily improving his game. He remains the foundation of their rebuilding roster. Rookie general manager Kevyn Adams won't make the mistake of leaving his best player available to the Kraken.
Calgary Flames: Matthew Tkachuk
Forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan and defenseman Mark Giordano are among the key players the Calgary Flames are expected to protect in the expansion draft. The most important member of that group could be left winger Matthew Tkachuk.
Son of former NHL star Keith Tkachuk, Matthew has developed into a feisty forward with an excellent scoring touch. He's steadily improved since his rookie campaign in 2016-17, enjoying a career high of 34 goals and 77 points in 2018-19. While Gaudreau and Monahan struggled last season, Tkachuk led the Flames in scoring with 61 points in 69 games.
Tkachuk will be a restricted free agent in 2022, but Calgary will likely make every effort to re-sign him. The 23-year-old winger could soon take on a larger role in the Flames' future, with Gaudreau and Giordano eligible to become unrestricted free agents in 2022 and Monahan in 2023.
Carolina Hurricanes: Sebastian Aho
The Carolina Hurricanes will ensure invaluable stars such as winger Andrei Svechnikov and defensemen Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce aren't exposed in the expansion draft. But topping that list will be center Sebastian Aho.
The 23-year-old Aho is the engine driving the Hurricanes offense. Since his NHL debut in 2016-17, the slick playmaker has quickly become their top forward. He was their leading scorer in each of the past three seasons, including a career-best 83-point performance in 2018-19.
Aho is perhaps the main reason the Hurricanes emerged as a rising force in the Eastern Conference over the past two seasons. He and Svechnikov provide the Hurricanes with an impressive one-two scoring punch. They won't risk splitting them up.
Chicago Blackhawks: Alex DeBrincat
With their Stanley Cup glory days receding, the Chicago Blackhawks are transitioning younger players into their roster. Veteran forwards such as Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are shielded by no-movement clauses, meaning left winger Alex DeBrincat will likely top the list of players they choose to protect.
Small by NHL standards, the 5'7", 165-pound DeBrincat has been a durable, creative forward. He's yet to be sidelined by injury, while his skills make him a vital part of the Blackhawks offense. DeBrincat has netted 45 or more points since his debut in 2017-18, including 41 goals and 76 points during his sophomore campaign.
The Blackhawks will continue restocking their roster with youth as they prepare to eventually replace longtime core players such as Kane, Toews and defenseman Duncan Keith. DeBrincat should play an important role in those plans.
Colorado Avalanche: Nathan MacKinnon
The Colorado Avalanche have plenty of talent to protect, including defenseman Cale Makar and forwards Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog. Center Nathan MacKinnon, however, is their crown jewel.
Since winning the Calder Memorial Trophy in 2013-14, MacKinnon has established himself among the NHL's top stars. He rose to superstardom in 2017-18 with 97 points, followed by 99 points in 2018-19 and 93 points last season. Winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2019-20, MacKinnon was also a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy in 2018 and 2020.
The 25-year-old center is the Avs' most valuable player and the linchpin of their attack. Don't expect to see him wearing a Kraken sweater anytime soon.
Columbus Blue Jackets: Seth Jones
Since his acquisition from the Nashville Predators during the 2015-16 campaign, Seth Jones has become the Columbus Blue Jackets' top defenseman.
Defensive depth has been among the key factors in the Blue Jackets' game plan in recent years. Jones plays a vital role in that system. A blue-line workhorse, the 6'4" 216-pounder plays a strong game at both ends. He's led them in ice time since 2016-17, averaging 24 minutes and 44 seconds per contest. He's also their leader in takeaways during that stretch with 192.
The Jackets will also protect recently acquired winger Patrik Laine, assuming they can re-sign the impending restricted free agent. They will also ensure puck-moving defenseman Zach Werenski isn't exposed. Jones, however, is their most valuable player. He's not going anywhere.
Dallas Stars: Miro Heiskanen
A deep defensive corps was the main reason behind the Dallas Stars' march to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Top-pairing blueliners Esa Lindell and John Klingberg won't be exposed in the expansion draft, but rising star Miro Heiskanen should rank the highest on their protected list.
In his third NHL season, the 21-year-old is quickly becoming an elite defenseman. He followed up a solid 33-point rookie effort in 2018-19 with a 35-point performance in 68 games last season. The skillful blueliner was outstanding in the 2020 playoffs, leading the Stars and all playoff defensemen with 26 points while averaging a team-leading 25:58 of ice time per game.
Heiskanen is wasting no time becoming the bedrock of the Stars blue line. He's also coming into his own as a top NHL defenseman. The young Finn could soon become a perennial candidate for the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
Detroit Red Wings: Dylan Larkin
The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a long, sometimes frustrating rebuild. Reaching the point where they become playoff contenders will depend upon their core of young talent. Leading the way will be Dylan Larkin.
He was recently named the first Red Wings captain since Henrik Zetterberg held that position in 2018. The Wings' first-round pick (15th overall) in 2014, the 24-year-old center has blossomed into their most dependable player. A skillful, hardworking two-way forward, Larkin was their leading scorer in each of the past three seasons.
The Kraken would undoubtedly love to land a young first-line center with leadership skills who plays a strong game at both ends. Those attributes, however, also make him invaluable to the Wings' rebuilding program.
Edmonton Oilers: Connor McDavid
The Edmonton Oilers possess the NHL's best one-two punch in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Both have won the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer and the Hart Memorial Trophy as MVP. Of the two, however, McDavid will be the first player the Oilers protect in the expansion draft.
McDavid, 24, is the NHL's biggest star and a generational talent. The Oilers captain reached 100 points as a sophomore in 2016-17, followed by two more 100-plus-point campaigns. He fell just three points shy of the century mark in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
Winner of the Art Ross Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Winner of the Hart Trophy in 2016-17. A perennial contender to win those honors each season. McDavid isn't going anywhere. Oh, and neither is Draisaitl.
Florida Panthers: Aleksander Barkov
The Florida Panthers changed general managers last year in their ongoing quest to become a playoff contender. Crucial to new GM Bill Zito's plans is team captain Aleksander Barkov, one of the NHL's best two-way players.
Overcoming injuries earlier in his career, the Panthers captain netted 78 points in 79 games in 2017-18, 96 points in 82 games the following season and 62 points in 66 contests in 2019-20. He's also among the NHL's least penalized players, winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2019. Since 2016-17, he's finished first or second among the Panthers' leading scorers.
Playing for a struggling franchise, Barkov's received little recognition for his abilities. Perhaps he would be hyped among the NHL's top stars if he played in a big, fanatical hockey market like Toronto or New York.
Los Angeles Kings: Anze Kopitar
The Los Angeles Kings' Stanley Cup glory days are well in the past. Management has been rebuilding for the past two years with younger talent. Longtime veterans such as goaltender Jonathan Quick and forwards Dustin Brown and Jeff Carter could be exposed in the expansion draft. Team captain Anze Kopitar, however, should be protected.
An argument can be made for making Kopitar available. He's 33, lacks no-movement protection, carries an expensive $10 million annual average value through 2023-24 and is two-plus years removed from a career-high 92-point performance. However, the decline in his stats over the past two seasons had more to do with the depleted roster around him.
The Kings need Kopitar's talent, experience and leadership as they navigate their rebuilding process. In all but two of his previous 14 NHL seasons, he's reached or exceeded 60 points and led the Kings in scoring. A disciplined, highly skilled two-way center, he won the Lady Byng in 2015-16 and the Frank J. Selke Trophy in 2015-16 and 2017-18.
Minnesota Wild: Matt Dumba
Under expansion draft rules, the Minnesota Wild must protect defensemen Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon and Jonas Brodin unless they agree to waive their no-movement clauses. Blueliner Matt Dumba lacks that clause and could be left exposed if the Wild opt to protect seven forwards. However, it could prove worthwhile to protect Dumba even at the risk of losing a forward.
Dumba, 26, is an adept, physical, puck-moving defenseman. He enjoyed a breakout performance with a 50-point campaign in 2017-18. He was on a 30-goal pace in 2018-19 when a ruptured pectoral muscle ended his season after 32 games. Dumba struggled to regain his form in 2019-20, but his play improved as the season progressed.
Having a solid top-four defense is a necessity for NHL teams with deep playoff aspirations. With Suter and Spurgeon in their 30s, the 26-year-old Dumba is a good fit in the Wild's long-term plans.
Montreal Canadiens: Jesperi Kotkaniemi
The Montreal Canadiens are expected to protect several players. Goalie Carey Price's no-movement clause ensures he's staying put. Defensemen Shea Weber and Jeff Petry and forwards Tyler Toffoli, Jonathan Drouin and Josh Anderson will also be shielded. Of those considered draft-eligible, perhaps the most important to their future plans is Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Selected third overall in the 2018 draft, Kotkaniemi cracked the Canadiens roster that fall, going on to a respectable 34-point rookie performance. The young Finn struggled in his sophomore season but enjoyed a strong bounce-back effort in the 2020 postseason, scoring four goals to tie Nick Suzuki as the team's leading playoff scorer.
Now 20 and in his third season, Kotkaniemi is a solid 6'2" and 201 pounds. His increased size and strength has contributed to his development as a gifted two-way center. He's yet to reach his potential and is quickly becoming a valuable member of the Canadiens' core.
Nashville Predators: Filip Forsberg
The Nashville Predators could protect their core four defense of Ryan Ellis, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro and captain Roman Josi. That could leave them shielding just four forwards in Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Duchene. Of these, Forsberg is the most valuable.
Since his first full NHL campaign in 2014-15, Forsberg has become the Predators' most consistent scorer. He reached or exceeded 50 points five times, including three 60-plus-point seasons. Forsberg finished among their top three scorers in each of the past five seasons and was their leading scorer in 2015-16 and 2017-18.
A swift-skating winger with excellent two-way abilities, the 26-year-old Forsberg is in his prime. The Predators cannot afford to lose a player with his speed and skills.
New Jersey Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood
The New Jersey Devils have been blessed over the years with outstanding goaltenders such as Martin Brodeur and Cory Schneider. They'll look to Mackenzie Blackwood to carry on that tradition.
Blackwood made a promising debut filling in for the sidelined Schneider in 2018-19, chalking up a 2.61 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 23 games. In his first full NHL campaign last season, he led all rookie goalies with 47 games played and 22 wins while finishing second in shutouts with three.
The Devils have several promising young players, including forwards Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes. However, they need a reliable starting goalie if they're to rebuild into a perennial playoff contender. They will ensure Blackwood isn't left exposed.
New York Islanders: Mathew Barzal
The Kraken will be on the lookout for proficient playmaking forwards in the expansion draft. One they won't find available, however, is first-line center Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders.
A quick, talented playmaker, Barzal had an immediate effect upon the Islanders, tallying 85 points as a rookie in 2017-18. His numbers dropped to 62 points the following season in part because of the defensive system employed by head coach Barry Trotz. In 2019-20, however, he adjusted to the system and netted 60 points in 68 games during the shortened regular season.
Barzal was a key reason the Islanders marched to the 2020 Eastern Conference Final, tallying 17 points in 22 games. He was also their leading scorer in each of the past two seasons. Signed to a new three-year contract, he's their foundational player.
New York Rangers: Filip Chytil
The New York Rangers go into this expansion draft with the majority of their best or most promising players carrying no-movement clauses (Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider) or ineligible (Adam Fox, Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafreniere, Kaapo Kakko) for selection. Of those they must protect, Filip Chytil could be the most important.
Chytil, 21, is a speedy, versatile forward who can play center or wing. He's an excellent playmaker and plays a responsible defensive game. He saw checking-line duty in his first two full NHL campaigns but has made steady progress. The young Czech matched his 2018-19 rookie points total (23 in 75 games) last season in 15 fewer contests.
The Rangers face some uncertainty at the center position, with Zibanejad and Ryan Strome eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2022. Chytil could replace one of them provided he's not left exposed in the expansion draft.
Ottawa Senators: Brady Tkachuk
The Ottawa Senators spent the past several years rebuilding with promising talent. Of those they must protect in the expansion draft, left winger Brady Tkachuk should be at the top of their list.
Selected fourth overall in the 2018 draft, Tkachuk wasted little time making an impression with the Senators. The son of former NHL star Keith Tkachuk and brother of Calgary Flames winger Matthew Tkachuk, Brady is cut from the same cloth. The 6'2", 214-pounder is a physical, agitating power forward.
Tkachuk also became the Senators' most reliable young scorer, tallying 22 goals and 45 points as a rookie in 2018-19 and 21 goals and a team-leading 44 points last season. The 21-year-old has considerable upside. They'll need an energetic, scrappy, reliable leader if they hope to become a playoff contender. Tkachuk is best suited to fill that role.
Philadelphia Flyers: Ivan Provorov
The Philadelphia Flyers have several good young players to protect in the expansion draft, including goaltender Carter Hart, defenseman Philippe Myers and winger Travis Konecny. The most valuable, however, is blueliner Ivan Provorov.
Since his debut with the Flyers in 2016-17, Provorov has established himself as their best all-around defenseman. He netted 30 or more points in three of his first four seasons, including a 17-goal, 41-point effort in 2017-18. The 24-year-old has averaged 24:01 in time on ice per game to lead the Flyers throughout his career. He's also been their leader during that period in blocked shots with 610.
Provorov is the backbone of the Flyers defensive corps. Signed through 2024-25, he'll fill that role for some time to come.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Jake Guentzel
With an aging core, the Pittsburgh Penguins will attempt to protect as many of their good younger players as possible. That includes draft-eligible notables like goaltender Tristan Jarry and defenseman Marcus Pettersson, with winger Jake Guentzel the best of the bunch.
Since his debut in 2016-17, Guentzel has been an invaluable member of the Penguins offense. He was a clutch playoff performer during their drive to the 2017 Stanley Cup. A natural goal scorer, Guentzel enjoyed a career-best 40-goal, 76-point season in 2018-19. With 20 goals and 43 points in 39 games in 2019-20, he was enjoying an All-Star-worthy performance when shoulder surgery cut short his season.
Guentzel has benefited from skating on Sidney Crosby's line, but he's proved he can score without the Penguins captain. With Crosby and Evgeni Malkin getting long in the tooth, the Penguins will become more reliant on younger core players like Guentzel to keep them in the Stanley Cup hunt.
San Jose Sharks: Timo Meier
The San Jose Sharks will ensure essential forwards such as team captain Logan Couture, Tomas Hertl, Evander Kane and Timo Meier aren't left exposed. Of that group, Meier should have the most long-term value.
He became one of the Sharks' core players over the past three seasons. He's tallied at least 21 goals per season, including a career-best 30 goals in 2018-19, and led the Sharks with 49 points last season. A versatile forward who can skate on either wing, the 24-year-old is also a skilled playmaker.
The Sharks are in transition following the departure of longtime veterans Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski over the past two seasons. They will want to ensure younger core players such as Meier remain in the fold. Unlike Couture and Kane, Meier's best seasons remain ahead of him. He's also avoided the knee injuries that at times waylaid Hertl.
St. Louis Blues: Ryan O'Reilly
The St. Louis Blues will ensure they protect core players such as forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Robert Thomas and defensemen Torey Krug and Colton Parayko. None of them, however, are as important to the Blues as Ryan O'Reilly.
Few players have had such a positive effect upon a roster in such a short period as O'Reilly has had on the Blues. Considered among the NHL's best two-way centers before being traded to St. Louis in 2018, O'Reilly led the Blues to their first Stanley Cup in 2019. Those efforts earned him the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP and the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the league's top defensive forward.
O'Reilly recently replaced departed defenseman Alex Pietrangelo as team captain. The Blues couldn't have made a better choice. As a guy who leads by example in every game, O'Reilly is their most valuable player.
Tampa Bay Lightning: Andrei Vasilevskiy
The Tampa Bay Lightning are loaded with talent. Some players, such as Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman, are protected from the expansion draft by their no-movement clauses. Others like Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Ondrej Palat are too valuable to be left exposed. Topping that list is goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Taking over as the Lightning's starter in 2016-17, Vasilevskiy wasted little time in becoming one of the NHL's best netminders. He won 35 or more games in each of the past three seasons, including a career-best 44 victories in 2017-18. The 6'3", 225-pounder took home the Vezina Trophy in 2018-19 and was a finalist last season.
Vasilevskiy also silenced critics of his playoff goaltending by backstopping the Lightning to the 2020 Stanley Cup. In 2019, the Bolts ensured he'll remain their starter for a long time, signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract extension.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Morgan Rielly
The Toronto Maple Leafs will not leave young core forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander exposed in the expansion draft. As valuable as they are, however, blueliner Morgan Rielly should be their priority to protect.
Rielly is the Maple Leafs' No.1 defenseman. A strong skater and superb puck-mover, he has become a consistently reliable blue-line presence. He's tallied at least 27 points in each of his seven previous seasons, including an impressive 20-goal, 72-point performance in 2018-19. The 26-year-old regularly leads the Leafs in time on ice per game, averaging 24:12 last season.
The Leafs have struggled with their defensive depth over the past three years. Rielly is the one player they cannot afford to lose.
Vancouver Canucks: Elias Pettersson
It stands to reason the Vancouver Canucks intend to protect their young core players such as Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes and Bo Horvat. They're vital components in the club's efforts to return to being a Western Conference powerhouse. Pettersson, however, is the one player who will be shielded above all.
Selected fifth overall by the Canucks in the 2017 draft, Pettersson wasted little time in becoming a dominant center. His 66-point debut performance made him the first Canuck since Pavel Bure in 1992 to win the Calder Memorial Trophy. He followed up with another 66-point effort in 68 games during his sophomore campaign and was on his way to more when the pandemic ended the regular season.
A creative playmaker with terrific offensive instincts, the 22-year-old is the Canucks' best player. He's also the foundation upon whom they will attempt to build another Stanley Cup contender.
Washington Capitals: John Carlson
John Carlson was among the key players who helped the Washington Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in 2018. Three years later, the 31-year-old defenseman is the one player they must protect in this summer's expansion draft.
The Capitals will of course protect invaluable key players such as forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, and Jakub Vrana. Captain and franchise player Alex Ovechkin is due to become an unrestricted free agent, but it's unthinkable that the Capitals would leave him exposed.
Carlson, however, is the cornerstone of their defensive corps. Losing him would blow a huge hole in their blue line that could take years to fix. He's reached or exceeded 37 points in eight of the past 10 seasons, including a career-best 75 points in 2019-20 to lead the Capitals in scoring. That performance made Carlson a first-time finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck
The Winnipeg Jets pack plenty of scoring punch in forwards Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers and recent addition Pierre-Luc Dubois. However, the depletion of their defensive corps over the past two seasons has made goaltender Connor Hellebuyck their most valuable player.
Coming into his own as a starter in 2016-17, Hellebuyck has been a workhorse between the pipes. Over the previous four seasons, the Jets netminder tied for first with Toronto's Frederik Andersen for games played (244) and finished second to Andersen in shots against (7,467) and saves (6,846).
A finalist for the Vezina Trophy in 2018, Hellebuyck took home the award last season, becoming the first goalie in Jets history to receive that honor. As management attempts to rebuild the blue-line corps, the Jets will lean heavily on Hellebuyck to remain a playoff contender.
Players stats (as of Jan. 27, 2021) via NHL.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.