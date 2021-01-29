1 Player Every NHL Team Must Protect at 2021 Expansion Draft

0 of 30

Photo by Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The NHL will increase to 32 franchises when the Seattle Kraken join the league for the 2021-22 season. Their roster will be largely composed of players selected in an expansion draft scheduled for July 21.

Rules governing the Kraken's expansion draft will be similar to the Vegas Golden Knights draft in 2017. They will be allowed to choose one player from each club. The Golden Knights are exempt because of their short history in the league.

The 30 teams can protect seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender or eight skaters (forwards and defensemen) and one goalie. Players with no-movement clauses cannot be exposed in the expansion draft unless they agree to waive their clauses. First- and second-year players and unsigned draft picks are also exempt.

While those teams will attempt to protect as many of their best players as possible, each club has one player it cannot afford to lose to the Kraken. Some are franchise superstars, some are promising youngsters and others are underrated members of lineups.

Here's a look at one player from each club who must be shielded from the expansion draft. We've excluded players with no-movement clauses and those eligible for unrestricted free-agent status when the free-agent market opens July 28.