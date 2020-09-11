Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon Wins 2019-20 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has won the Lady Byng Trophy for the first time in his career, an honor given to the player who "best combines sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability."

The 24-year-old topped finalists Ryan O'Reilly of the St. Louis Blues and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews.

MacKinnon has been one of the top all-around players in hockey for the past few years, earning four straight All-Star selections while topping 90 points for the third straight season.

His high level of play has especially stood out in 2019-20 while helping the Avalanche become one of the top teams in the NHL with 90 points heading into the postseason. He was recognized as a finalist for the Hart Trophy, MVP of the league and the Ted Lindsey Award as the most outstanding player based on a vote from his peers.

The numbers also support this recognition while ranking eighth in the NHL in point shares.

While the rest of his play is impressive, MacKinnon put himself in the Lady Byng conversation after tallying just 12 penalty minutes all season despite averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game. This came after finishing with 55 PIM just two years ago.

His turnaround in this area has been rewarded with yet another honor to add to his already impressive resume.