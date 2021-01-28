Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Royal Rumble, John Cena and Aleister Black

2 of 3

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Tuesday that Aleister Black has not been seen backstage at SmackDown in months despite being drafted by the blue brand in October.

Sapp went on to state that Black has not been backstage since his wife, Zelina Vega, was released from her contract in November: "We haven't heard as to whether or not there are any specific issues between Black and WWE, but one person we talked to in the company seems to think that they're letting any ill will between the two subside."

For Black's fans, or those who recognized his potential when he enjoyed a mini-push of sorts at this time last year, it is nice to have some sort of light shed on the situation. The former NXT champion has been conspicuous by his absence.

That WWE Creative has not come up with anything of any note for him when the SmackDown brand is thriving is massively disappointing, but at the same time, the prospects of two disgruntled sides trying to make things work isn't exactly an ideal situation.

If there needs to be a cooling-down period for both sides to set aside any differences to provide solid creative moving forward, then so be it.

If not, and there will be continued excuses as to why Black is missing from television, perhaps it is time to cut bait and let both sides move on before the relationship becomes any more fractured.