Knicks Rumors: Derrick Rose Trade Interests Tom Thibodeau; Talks Haven't Started

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Detroit Pistons point guard Derrick Rose may be headed for another reunion.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Thibodeau is interested in bringing the former Chicago Bulls star back to the Knicks, with whom Rose spent the 2016-17 season. No formal trade discussions have begun, per Berman, but the impending free agent has become an early target for teams looking to acquire veteran depth.

This would be the third time the coach has linked up with Rose after the two first reunited with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2017-18.

Through 12 games this year, Rose is averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. Yet the guard is coming off the bench as part of the Pistons backcourt.

Berman reported sources close to Thibodeau "believe" he would like to coach Rose again and speculated on what such a deal could look like:

"The beauty of the Knicks' situation is they have $18 million in cap space, meaning they can absorb Rose's contract without even giving up a player.

"If this stands as a salary dump, the Pistons probably would want at least one draft pick unless they feel Frank Ntilikina, also a free agent after this season, is a good French connection with [Killian] Hayes, an American raised in France. Rose is making $7.5 million this season."

The last time the Knicks acquired Rose, they gave up Jose Calderon, Jerian Grant and Robin Lopez to nab the guard, Justin Holiday and a second-round pick from the Bulls. Thibodeau reportedly wanted to trade for Rose earlier in his Minnesota tenure but was able to sign him as a free agent in 2018.

Now 32 years old, Rose would help balance out a New York backcourt relying on Elfrid Payton, Austin Rivers, Immanuel Quickley, Reggie Bullock and Alec Burks.