Greg Norman Lists 32,000-Square Foot Beachfront Estate for Sale at $59.9M

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Golf legend Greg Norman is looking to sell his Hobe Sound, Florida, estate. For those who fancy a tropical abode complete with ocean views, a private beach, a tennis court, a home theater and a wine cellar big enough to host a dinner party, they can have it for just under $60 million.

The 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom compound Norman named "Tranquility" covers a cool 31,800 square feet and features a guest house, two pools and a dock suitable for a yacht up to 150 feet long.

The full listing, as well as some stunning photos, are available via Coldwell Banker Realty's Jills Zeder Group, and they are absolutely worth a look.

Anyone interested in purchasing the estate would also have to handle living on Jupiter Island with Tiger Woods as a neighbor, though that could be more of a bonus than a sticking point.

Regardless of where Norman is headed next, the images and amenities of his Florida home will be tough to beat.