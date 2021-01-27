Greg Norman Lists 32,000-Square Foot Beachfront Estate for Sale at $59.9M

Greg Norman Lists 32,000-Square Foot Beachfront Estate for Sale at $59.9MJanuary 27, 2021
Golf legend Greg Norman is looking to sell his Hobe Sound, Florida, estate. For those who fancy a tropical abode complete with ocean views, a private beach, a tennis court, a home theater and a wine cellar big enough to host a dinner party, they can have it for just under $60 million.
The 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom compound Norman named "Tranquility" covers a cool 31,800 square feet and features a guest house, two pools and a dock suitable for a yacht up to 150 feet long.
The full listing, as well as some stunning photos, are available via Coldwell Banker Realty's Jills Zeder Group, and they are absolutely worth a look.
Anyone interested in purchasing the estate would also have to handle living on Jupiter Island with Tiger Woods as a neighbor, though that could be more of a bonus than a sticking point.
Regardless of where Norman is headed next, the images and amenities of his Florida home will be tough to beat.
Greg Norman Selling $60M Home 🤯
Two-time major winner's 31,800-square-foot Florida estate has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms