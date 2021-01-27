    Greg Norman Lists 32,000-Square Foot Beachfront Estate for Sale at $59.9M

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIJanuary 27, 2021

    Greg Norman, of Australia, watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Golf legend Greg Norman is looking to sell his Hobe Sound, Florida, estate. For those who fancy a tropical abode complete with ocean views, a private beach, a tennis court, a home theater and a wine cellar big enough to host a dinner party, they can have it for just under $60 million.   

    The 10-bedroom, 18-bathroom compound Norman named "Tranquility" covers a cool 31,800 square feet and features a guest house, two pools and a dock suitable for a yacht up to 150 feet long. 

    The full listing, as well as some stunning photos, are available via Coldwell Banker Realty's Jills Zeder Group, and they are absolutely worth a look. 

    Anyone interested in purchasing the estate would also have to handle living on Jupiter Island with Tiger Woods as a neighbor, though that could be more of a bonus than a sticking point.

    Regardless of where Norman is headed next, the images and amenities of his Florida home will be tough to beat. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Greg Norman Selling $60M Home 🤯

      Two-time major winner's 31,800-square-foot Florida estate has 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms

      Greg Norman Selling $60M Home 🤯
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Greg Norman Selling $60M Home 🤯

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Davis Love III Named 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Captain

      Davis Love III Named 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Captain
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Davis Love III Named 2022 U.S. Presidents Cup Captain

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel

      Sponsor Invite Kamaiu Johnson WDs with COVID

      Sponsor Invite Kamaiu Johnson WDs with COVID
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Sponsor Invite Kamaiu Johnson WDs with COVID

      Golf Channel
      via Golf Channel

      TaylorMade SIM2 vs. Callaway Epic Speed 🔥

      Which driver is the best?

      TaylorMade SIM2 vs. Callaway Epic Speed 🔥
      Golf logo
      Golf

      TaylorMade SIM2 vs. Callaway Epic Speed 🔥

      Golfmagic
      via Golfmagic