Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, Girlfriend Hillary Gallagher Announce Engagement on IG

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday.

"Can't wait to spend forever with my soulmate," Gallagher wrote.

Per TMZ Sports, Trubisky proposed at the "Breakers luxury beachfront resort in Palm Beach, Florida... where he got down on his knee and whipped out a diamond ring the size of a knuckle!"

Trubisky has less certainty in his professional life, as he'll hit free agency this offseason. Prior to the Bears' 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported his "future in Chicago may rely on how far he takes the Bears in the 2020 playoffs."

On Monday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said the Bears are expected to be "big players" in the quarterback market this offseason.