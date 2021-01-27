    Bears' Mitchell Trubisky, Girlfriend Hillary Gallagher Announce Engagement on IG

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in New Orleans. The Saints defeated the Bears 21-9. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and his girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, announced their engagement on Instagram Tuesday. 

    "Can't wait to spend forever with my soulmate," Gallagher wrote.

    Per TMZ Sports, Trubisky proposed at the "Breakers luxury beachfront resort in Palm Beach, Florida... where he got down on his knee and whipped out a diamond ring the size of a knuckle!"

    Trubisky has less certainty in his professional life, as he'll hit free agency this offseason. Prior to the Bears' 21-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card Round, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported his "future in Chicago may rely on how far he takes the Bears in the 2020 playoffs."

    On Monday, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said the Bears are expected to be "big players" in the quarterback market this offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Senior Bowl Notebook: Day 2 ✍

      💨 Najee Harris draws interest 🔀 UCLA RB switches to WR ➡️ Click in for full analysis

      Senior Bowl Notebook: Day 2 ✍
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Senior Bowl Notebook: Day 2 ✍

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Super Bowl Jersey Matchup

      ⚪️ Bucs will be in white with pewter pants 🔴 Chiefs will wear their red jerseys

      Super Bowl Jersey Matchup
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Super Bowl Jersey Matchup

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      2021 Senior Bowl: Recapping Day 2 of practice

      2021 Senior Bowl: Recapping Day 2 of practice
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      2021 Senior Bowl: Recapping Day 2 of practice

      Jacob Infante
      via Windy City Gridiron

      Bears former ILB coach, Mark DeLeone, hired by the Lions

      Bears former ILB coach, Mark DeLeone, hired by the Lions
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears former ILB coach, Mark DeLeone, hired by the Lions

      Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
      via Windy City Gridiron