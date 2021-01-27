Nneka Ogwumike, Sparks Reportedly Agree to New Multiyear Contract

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Nneka Ogwumike is staying put.

According to Winsidr's Rachel Galligan, the forward has agreed to a multiyear deal to stay with the L.A. Sparks, who drafted her with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA draft.

The Stanford product, a six-time All-Star, was one of the top free agents in the league after averaging 13.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 26.4 minutes per game for the 15-7 Sparks, who fell in the second round of the 2020 postseason.

Per Galligan, Ogwumike met with at least two teams before electing to return to the Sparks. That exploration of her options in free agency was "actively encouraged" by Sparks general manager and head coach Derek Fisher.

However, the team did designate her as its core player, which means that they offered her a supermax qualifying offer worth $221,450, and her options were to sign that contract or negotiate a bigger deal (h/t Sabreena Merchant of SBNation). In doing so, L.A. retained her negotiating rights.

The Sparks are dealing with a major free agency period, as Ogwumike and three more members of the starting lineup hit the market.

Candace Parker, the defending Defensive Player of the Year and No. 1 overall pick in 2008 who played with the Sparks for 13 seasons, is headed to the Chicago Sky, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Guard Chelsea Gray, who posted 14.0 points and 5.3 assists in 2020, is also an unrestricted free agent, as is guard Brittney Sykes.