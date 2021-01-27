G League Ignite to Debut vs. Jeremy Lin's Santa Cruz Warriors on Feb. 10

Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press

The G League Ignite, a team comprised of NBA draft prospects highlighted by Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, will make their season debut Feb. 10 against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported that all 15 Ignite games will be broadcast on ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+. Their season debut will be against a Warriors team led by Jeremy Lin, who has returned stateside in an attempt to resume his NBA career.

Lin had been playing for the Beijing Ducks of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The league's 18 G League teams will be bubbled at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort for a four-week event that includes an aborted regular season and playoffs.

The NBA chose to bubble the G League this season because of COVID-19, rather than have them travel to in-market sites. Each participating team will pay between $400,000 and $500,000 to hold the event.

While the G League typically does not make many waves in the national headlines, the NBA is seeking to change that with the Ignite, a developmental team designed as an alternative to playing college basketball.

The first iteration of the Ignite features six prospects and seven additional players with professional basketball experience, including NBA veterans Jarrett Jack, Amir Johnson and Bobby Brown.

Green (ESPN's No. 3-ranked prospect) and Kuminga (No. 5) are the two biggest names, and the team also includes 5-star recruits Daishen Nix and Isaiah Todd. Kai Sotto, who immigrated from the Philippines to the United States to join Georgia's The Skill Factory in 2019, and NBA Academy India player Princepal Singh are the remaining two prospects.

Singh is the first NBA Academy India player to sign with a professional team.