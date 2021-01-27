Suns' Jae Crowder Says He's Received an 'Overwhelming Number of Death Threats'

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder said Tuesday he gets death threats "all the time" from unknown sources.

"I get death threats all the time and just felt like the other day woke up and it was just like an overwhelming number of death threats in my messages and mails," Crowder told Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic. "I was frustrated with that and I just took it to the internet. It's obviously gained attention."

Crowder previously discussed the death threats on Instagram, saying he increased his security over concern for his six-year-old daughter. He clarified to Rankin that no one has threatened his daughter.

"I don't know where this is coming from," Crowder said. "I don't know who's behind it. I don't know what fan base is behind it. I don't know anything about it. I'm just trying to take precautions and what I need to do to protect myself and my family. That's what I'm doing."

Crowder did not indicate when the threats began. He was late arriving to Suns training camp because of "personal problems," but it's unclear if that was related to the threats.

The 30-year-old signed with the Suns this offseason and is averaging 10.3 points and 4.6 rebounds over his first 15 appearances of the 2020-21 season.