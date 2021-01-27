    Texans Rumors: David Culley Gaining Support; Has 'Impressed' During HC Search

    Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley works with wide receivers during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    As the Houston Texans continue their search for a new head coach, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley is reportedly making an impression on the team's key decision-makers. 

    Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Culley "impressed" the Texans and is gaining support within the organization as he gets ready for a second interview Wednesday:

    Of the seven teams that had needed to hire a new head coach this offseason, the Texans are the only one that has yet to do so. They did announce the hiring of longtime New England Patriots personnel director Nick Caserio as general manager on Jan. 7. 

    On Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the Texans were setting up second interviews with Culley and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. 

    The Texans announced last week they conducted a second interview with former Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and met with veteran quarterback Josh McCown. 

    Whomever the Texans hire will have a monumental task of trying to repair the organization's relationship with star quarterback Deshaun Watson. 

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday (h/t Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith) that Watson won't change his stance about wanting out of Houston regardless of who takes over as the new head coach. 

    Culley has spent the past two seasons as an assistant head coach, the passing-game coordinator and the wide receivers coach on John Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore. He has 27 years of experience in the NFL dating back to 1994, when Sam Wyche hired him as the wide receivers coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

    The Texans missed the playoffs with a 4-12 record in 2020. They fired head coach Bill O'Brien in early October after getting off to a 0-4 start.

