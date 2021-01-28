AEW Beats NXT in Ratings with Sting, Cody, Young Bucks, Good Brothers Featured

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

AEW Dynamite continued its winning ways this week with another ratings victory over WWE NXT in the Wednesday night wrestling war.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Dynamite averaged 734,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 720,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

The main event of this week's Dynamite was an eight-man tag team match pitting The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers against four members of The Dark Order.

The Young Bucks and Good Brothers won, but the true intrigue occurred after the match when Fenix ran down to attack The Bucks and Good Brothers, followed by Jon Moxley showing up to lend support. All Elite Wrestling world champion Kenny Omega arrived as well, but he ate a Paradigm Shift DDT from Mox.

That confrontation set the stage well for next week's six-man tag team match on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, with Moxley, Fenix and Penta facing Omega and The Good Brothers.

Also on Dynamite, Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet laid down a challenge to Shaquille O'Neal and Jade Cargill for a tag team match after Shaq challenged Cody to a match in March.

Other major happenings on Dynamite included Eddie Kingston beating Lance Archer, Chris Jericho and MJF defeating The Varsity Blondes, "Hangman" Adam Page beating Ryan Nemeth, Britt Baker defeating Shanna, Jungle Boy beating Dax Harwood in a match during which Cash Wheeler and Tully Blanchard were handcuffed to Luchasaurus, and Sting appearing alongside Darby Allin.

The main event of NXT was a big-time tag team match, with the reluctant team of Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly pairing up against NXT tag team champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in a non-title match.

Balor and O'Reilly won the match, but Pete Dunne arrived afterward and attempted to join Lorcan and Burch in beating down their opponents. However, Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Roderick Strong made the save as NXT went off the air.

The men's and women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments continued as well, with MSK beating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick, Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Kushida and Leon Ruff, and the team of Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai beating Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

NXT also saw NXT women's champion Io Shirai brawl with Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez, Tyler Rust beat indie wrestler Daniel Garcia, and Bronson Reed defeat Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

