Nuggets' Jamal Murray Fined $25K for Striking Tim Hardaway Jr. in the Groin

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The NBA announced Wednesday that Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 for striking Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin during Monday's game at American Airlines Center.

Here's a look at the play, which led the Murray's ejection from the Nuggets' 117-113 win:

Hardaway was in the midst of scoring nine straight points during an 11-0 Dallas run to take a 82-80 lead late in the third quarter when the incident occurred.

Murray didn't comment on his ejection and Denver head coach Michael Malone said he didn't see the play, but noted referee Zach Zarba told him the decision to upgrade the foul to a flagrant was "fairly obvious."

"Hopefully, it's nothing more than Jamal being ejected tonight and we can use it as a learning experience," Malone told reporters.

Hardaway was more concerned the Mavs couldn't hold their two-point lead entering the fourth.

"Just playing the game and I guess [Murray] was just frustrated that they didn't call a foul," Hardaway said. "I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn't even matter at this point. We lost."

Murray finished with 16 points in 25 minutes. Hardaway tallied 19 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes.

It marked the last meeting between the Nuggets and Mavericks during the season's first half. Dallas won the first matchup 124-117 in overtime on Jan. 7.

Since Murray avoided a suspension, he'll be eligible to play Wednesday night when Denver visits American Airlines Arena to face the Miami Heat.

Dallas is also back in action Wednesday as it looks to snap a two-game losing skid against the Utah Jazz.