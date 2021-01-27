    Nuggets' Jamal Murray Fined $25K for Striking Tim Hardaway Jr. in the Groin

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) advances the ball against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Wednesday that Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray was fined $25,000 for striking Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. in the groin during Monday's game at American Airlines Center.

    Here's a look at the play, which led the Murray's ejection from the Nuggets' 117-113 win:

    Hardaway was in the midst of scoring nine straight points during an 11-0 Dallas run to take a 82-80 lead late in the third quarter when the incident occurred.

    Murray didn't comment on his ejection and Denver head coach Michael Malone said he didn't see the play, but noted referee Zach Zarba told him the decision to upgrade the foul to a flagrant was "fairly obvious."

    "Hopefully, it's nothing more than Jamal being ejected tonight and we can use it as a learning experience," Malone told reporters.

    Hardaway was more concerned the Mavs couldn't hold their two-point lead entering the fourth.

    "Just playing the game and I guess [Murray] was just frustrated that they didn't call a foul," Hardaway said. "I was trying to do the best I can to deny the ball. The rest speaks for itself. It happens in the game. It sucks, but it doesn't even matter at this point. We lost."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Murray finished with 16 points in 25 minutes. Hardaway tallied 19 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes.

    It marked the last meeting between the Nuggets and Mavericks during the season's first half. Dallas won the first matchup 124-117 in overtime on Jan. 7.

    Since Murray avoided a suspension, he'll be eligible to play Wednesday night when Denver visits American Airlines Arena to face the Miami Heat.

    Dallas is also back in action Wednesday as it looks to snap a two-game losing skid against the Utah Jazz.

    Related

      NBA's Plan for All-Star Voting 🌟

      Fan voting begins Thursday at 12pm ET, with starters dropping February 18. Talks about potential game are ongoing

      NBA's Plan for All-Star Voting 🌟
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Plan for All-Star Voting 🌟

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      The Nuggets Bench Is Igniting the Fire

      The Nuggets Bench Is Igniting the Fire
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      The Nuggets Bench Is Igniting the Fire

      Ashley Nevel
      via Milehighsports

      Could We See More of Hampton in the Near Future?

      Could We See More of Hampton in the Near Future?
      Denver Nuggets logo
      Denver Nuggets

      Could We See More of Hampton in the Near Future?

      Denver Stiffs
      via Denver Stiffs

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Who is challenging Cade Cunningham for the No. 1 spot? @Jonwass ranks the top 50 prospects in 2021 draft class 📲

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report