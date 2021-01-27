2021 NBA All-Star Game: Dates for Starter, Reserve Roster Reveals and Fan Voting

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA announced Wednesday that voting for the 2021 All-Star Game will begin at noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 28 and continue until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 16.

All-Star starters will be announced Feb. 18, with reserves coming Feb. 23. It remains unclear if the NBA will play an actual All-Star game in 2021, or if this will be a ceremonial selection.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA and NBPA are currently discussing holding an All-Star Game in March.

All-Star starters are selected by a combination of fans (50 percent of the formula), players (25 percent) and media (25 percent). Reserves are selected by NBA coaches.



