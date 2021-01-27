    2021 NBA All-Star Game: Dates for Starter, Reserve Roster Reveals and Fan Voting

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2021
    NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during an interview before Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The NBA announced Wednesday that voting for the 2021 All-Star Game will begin at noon ET on Thursday, Jan. 28 and continue until 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 16.

    All-Star starters will be announced Feb. 18, with reserves coming Feb. 23. It remains unclear if the NBA will play an actual All-Star game in 2021, or if this will be a ceremonial selection.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the NBA and NBPA are currently discussing holding an All-Star Game in March.

    All-Star starters are selected by a combination of fans (50 percent of the formula), players (25 percent) and media (25 percent). Reserves are selected by NBA coaches. 


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

